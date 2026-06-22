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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 09:55
6,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,75010:19
6,7006,75010:21
Dow Jones News
22.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
275 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 15^th June 2026 to Friday 19 June 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
17/06/26    15,000    598.1407        590.0     606.5 
18/06/26    15,000    579.5258        569.0     595.0 
19/06/26    15,000    580.8591        576.5     591.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,137,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,908,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased           Time) 
17/06/2026  455          606.50      08:15:43     00081304423TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  412          606.50      08:15:43     00081304424TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  810          599.50      08:51:35     00081305841TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  655          592.00      09:31:24     00081307681TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  144          592.00      09:31:24     00081307682TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  886          596.00      10:18:01     00081309506TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  845          595.50      11:34:04     00081312136TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  142          591.00      11:59:51     00081312851TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  630          591.00      11:59:51     00081312852TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  860          590.00      12:28:07     00081314597TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  896          597.50      13:14:03     00081316084TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  600          596.50      13:34:07     00081316678TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  281          596.50      13:34:07     00081316684TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  454          599.50      14:15:39     00081317703TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  800          600.00      14:33:14     00081318392TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  895          598.50      14:36:05     00081318523TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  767          600.50      14:57:34     00081319243TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  333          602.50      15:11:53     00081319656TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  798          606.50      15:19:18     00081319999TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  276          603.50      15:27:37     00081320622TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  515          603.50      15:27:37     00081320623TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  771          598.00      15:47:15     00081321617TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  442          596.50      15:58:32     00081322513TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  382          599.00      16:06:47     00081323016TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  458          598.00      16:08:50     00081323137TRLO0 XLON 
17/06/2026  493          596.50      16:14:39     00081323597TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  883          595.00      08:13:19     00081327117TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  842          584.00      08:58:27     00081329716TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  804          582.50      09:24:10     00081331026TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  756          583.00      10:00:18     00081333319TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  765          581.50      10:55:00     00081336271TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  497          571.50      11:12:25     00081337175TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  316          571.50      11:12:25     00081337174TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  870          574.50      11:18:49     00081337466TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  729          573.50      11:55:59     00081339060TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  860          573.00      12:05:16     00081339713TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  765          573.50      12:18:21     00081340893TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  859          569.00      12:23:54     00081341344TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  825          574.00      12:54:11     00081343406TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  879          577.00      14:01:12     00081346731TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  184          578.00      14:30:19     00081349219TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  402          578.00      14:30:19     00081349220TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  191          578.00      14:31:25     00081349296TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  260          578.50      15:00:00     00081352428TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  4           580.50      15:04:38     00081352824TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  764          582.50      15:10:25     00081353492TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  803          584.00      15:26:35     00081354813TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  892          585.50      15:50:09     00081356636TRLO0 XLON 
18/06/2026  850          588.50      16:11:37     00081358090TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  832          591.00      08:24:31     00081362642TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  240          587.50      08:50:23     00081363418TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  94           587.50      08:50:23     00081363419TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  547          587.50      08:58:53     00081363584TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  803          584.00      09:47:21     00081365234TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  467          585.00      10:04:25     00081365752TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  50           585.00      10:04:25     00081365753TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  958          578.50      10:15:04     00081365991TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  14           578.50      10:15:04     00081365992TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  574          576.50      10:15:57     00081366303TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  5           576.50      10:15:57     00081366304TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  281          576.50      10:15:57     00081366305TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  280          577.50      10:15:57     00081366306TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  416          577.50      10:15:57     00081366307TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  35           577.50      10:15:57     00081366308TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  871          581.00      11:49:49     00081370707TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  867          577.00      12:52:16     00081372044TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  445          577.50      13:01:25     00081372239TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  812          577.00      13:37:39     00081373139TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  445          579.00      13:54:48     00081373827TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  295          579.00      13:54:53     00081373842TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  772          579.50      14:32:09     00081375063TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  744          579.00      15:00:29     00081376114TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  810          579.00      15:00:29     00081376115TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  843          578.50      15:15:22     00081376718TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  444          581.00      15:34:18     00081377400TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  776          583.00      15:55:16     00081378242TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  807          583.00      16:05:34     00081378715TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  135          583.50      16:15:11     00081379656TRLO0 XLON 
19/06/2026  338          583.50      16:15:11     00081379657TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 432615 
EQS News ID:  2350312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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