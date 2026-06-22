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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 16:32
24,960 Euro
-0,24 % -0,060
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STOXX Europe 600
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24,88025,02009:58
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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 09:12 Uhr
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Oak Valley Health selects Sectra One Cloud to strengthen cybersecurity and streamline imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide Oak Valley Health in Canada with its enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, initially utilizing the modules for radiology and breast imaging. Moving to the cloud will strengthen patient data security, while enabling clinicians to collaborate across the organization. This will ultimately support more timely and consistent care for the communities Oak Valley Health serves.

"With Sectra One Cloud, our teams can collaborate seamlessly across locations and specialties. The scalable solution gives us access to all imaging modules on a single platform, making it easy to expand into new areas as our needs evolve. Most importantly, this unified approach helps us deliver better, more timely care to our patients," says Jean Nash, Director of Diagnostic Services, Laboratory and Patient Scheduling, Oak Valley Health.

Oak Valley Health is one of the leading community health care organizations in Ontario, Canada. The health system comprises Markham Stouffville Hospital, Uxbridge Hospital, and Reactivation Care Centre, together serving approximately 480,000 patients per year.

By moving from their previous cloud solution to Sectra One Cloud, Oak Valley Health consolidates all its imaging onto a single, fully managed platform. This removes the internal overhead of monitoring, upgrades, and support that previously fell on their IT teams, ensuring consistent performance and reliability across all organization sites. The solution also scales with increasing imaging volumes and can expand into additional specialties as needs evolve.

"Health care organizations are increasingly looking for solutions that help their teams work more efficiently as well as protect data, patients and users from cyber-attacks. Sectra One Cloud gives Oak Valley Health both the IT security and the clinical tools to meet growing care demands without adding complexity," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada.

The five-year contract was signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, with an expected volume of over 250,000 imaging exams per year.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows health care providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS."

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/oak-valley-health-selects-sectra-one-cloud-to-strengthen-cybersecurity-and-streamline-imaging,c4365331

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-radiology-module,c3547761

Sectras radiology module

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oak-valley-health-selects-sectra-one-cloud-to-strengthen-cybersecurity-and-streamline-imaging-302806162.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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