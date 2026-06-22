LIG Defense&Aerospace and Rheinmetall join forces to address European and NATO customers

DUSSELDORF, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIG Defense&Aerospace (LIG D&A), a leading South Korean defence technology company and Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall, have agreed to establish a strategic partnership to provide state-of-the-art air defence systems for the European and NATO territory. The short-term aim of the two partners is to form a joint venture with Rheinmetall holding the majority shares.

LIG D&A and Rheinmetall will localize, further develop and market LIG D&A's medium- and long-range air defence (MRAD/LRAD) missile systems in Europe in close conjunction with Rheinmetall's very short-range air defence (VSHORAD).

Furthermore, both partners agreed to co-develop new missiles and capabilities for short-range air defence (SHORAD) to close current gaps in this segment and to provide solutions over all air defence layers.

This combination of capabilities expands and strengthens both companies' product portfolios and enables the provision of complete turn-key solutions out of one hand.

The recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have shown that independent, fast and reliable supply and delivery chains are crucial for sustainability and success. Both companies contribute to this endeavor with their profound knowledge and capabilities to satisfy the high demand for multi-layered air defence systems, missiles and ammunition.

Oliver Dürr, CEO Rheinmetall Division Air Defence said: "Together, LIG D&A and Rheinmetall Air Defence offer a highly complementary portfolio of ground-based air defence solutions designed to meet the market's immediate needs and future challenges."

Ickhyun Shin, President & CEO LIG D&A stated: "We, LIG D&A and Rheinmetall, are putting our strengths together to establish a defence powerhouse in Europe for air defense missile solutions and beyond. We believe this is the right time to deepen cooperation with a trusted European partner, like Rheinmetall, for a long-term strategic partnership in Europe. We will provide highly competitive and interoperable solutions for European market, contributing to strengthening Europe's integrated air and missile defense capabilities."

About LIG Defense&Aerospace

LIG Defense&Aerospace (LIG D&A) is a leading defence company in South Korea. Formerly known as LIG Nex1, LIG D&A offers comprehensive capabilities across precision-guided munitions (PGMs), surveillance and reconnaissance, avionics/electronic warfare and unmanned solutions. As a leading system integrator and prime contractor for multi-layered air defense system, LIG D&A has spearheaded the development of numerous cutting-edge interception systems, including L-SAM: a Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile system, MSAM-II: a Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile system and CHIRON: a portable short-range surface-to-air missile system. Furthermore, with the recent opening of its European representative office in Munich, Germany, LIG D&A is expanding its footprint into the European defense market.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lig-defenseaerospace-and-rheinmetall-join-forces-to-address-european-and-nato-customers-302806242.html