Recognition reflects DAS42's track record delivering identity resolution, audience enrichment, and agentic campaign management for enterprise marketers in media, entertainment, telecommunications, and consumer-centric technology companies

DAS42 today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a featured services partner in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. DAS42 was showcased in Snowflake's report for its consulting work helping media, entertainment and telecommunications clients unify fragmented audience data, build identity resolution capabilities on Snowflake, then deploy AI-powered accelerators on top of that foundation to drive advertising revenue and customer acquisition at scale.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate-from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"What we see every day is marketing and advertising teams moving from fragmented data to production AI faster than they thought possible," says Susan Cook, CEO of DAS42. "Gaining huge efficiencies with AI are no longer aspirational future goals for our marketing clients. They're active priorities with real budgets and real urgency behind them. Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report is one of the most closely watched martech publications in this industry. Being named a featured services partner in this sector is something we're truly proud of."

DAS42 helps enterprise marketing teams understand their customer data so they can take action. On Snowflake, DAS42 builds the identity resolution and enrichment infrastructure that makes customer data trustworthy and actionable, then layers in lookalike audience modeling and agentic campaign management that optimizes ad spend in real time. The result is more addressable ad inventory, better-performing campaigns, and audience data that can be monetized directly through advertising partnerships.

"Every year the Modern Marketing Data Stack report shows us where our customers are adapting the fastest, and DAS42's consulting work in marketing and advertising data is a clear signal," says Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "The outcomes they're producing for enterprise marketers, from identity resolution to agentic campaign execution, speak for themselves. Partners like DAS42 are bringing the promise of Snowflake's rapid innovation to fruition."

Learn more about Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report here.

About DAS42

DAS42 is a boutique data consultancy and Snowflake Elite Services Partner serving media and entertainment, telecommunications, and consumer-centric technology companies that need to get their data AI ready, fast. Named Snowflake's 2026 Marketing and Advertising Services Partner of the Year, our full-stack consultants are deeply experienced across the Snowflake data ecosystem, handling architecture, engineering, and analytics in a single engagement. We deliver working progress at every milestone, compressing the journey from foundational data to advanced AI use cases into weeks rather than months. Learn more at DAS42.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Monica Wright

Marketing Director, DAS42

m.wright@das42.com