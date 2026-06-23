

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNY) on Tuesday said the European Commission has approved Cenrifki for the treatment of secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) in adults who have not experienced relapses in the past two years.



The approval was supported by results from the Phase 3 HERCULES study, which showed that Cenrifki significantly delayed disability progression in patients with non-relapsing SPMS. Data from the Phase 3 GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis also supported the approval.



Sanofi said it expects to launch Cenrifki in Germany later this year.



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