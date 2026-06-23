Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from hole GC26-148, drilled below the high-grade Northeast (NE) Tyro Zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona, which intersected 66.2 metres ("m") of 6.57 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 219m, including 20.7m of 18.25 g/t Au.This step-out core hole successfully extended the NE Tyro Zone's high-grade mineralization to more than 250m below surface. The zone remains open at depth and along strike. Results reported herein comprise 318.8m of the recently completed 21,079m drill program. Results from 21 holes representing 6,550m are still pending and will be incorporated into the Company's upcoming Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) later in 2026.

Highlights:

Hole GC26-148 returned 66.2m of 6.57 g/t Au from 219.0 to 285.2m, including 20.7m at 18.25 g/t Au, contained in a broad stockwork vein and breccia complex.

Hole GC26-148 is amongst the broadest (true width) and highest-grade intercepts drilled at NE Tyro.

This hole has successfully extended previously known mineralization beyond 250m from surface, where the zone remains open to depth. There are 7 additional holes with assays pending at this depth (below 250m) at NE Tyro.

As a result of GC26-148, it is anticipated that the high-grade NE Tyro zone is likely to be open at depth following the MRE.

"This drill hole indicates that the high grades at NE Tyro continue to depth and this zone will remain open following the upcoming maiden resource. There are assays pending from additional holes at this depth from both NE Tyro and the Tyro Main Zone. This result, coupled with those that are pending, suggests that deeper drilling at Tyro will resume with the funded Fall 2026 to Spring 2027 drill program," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC26-148 219.0 285.2 66.2 6.57 Including 249.2 269.9 20.7 18.25 Note: All widths shown are downhole; true widths are approximately 55% of downhole widths.





Figure 1: Plan view of the main Tyro vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Note the location of Hole No. GC26-148.

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Figure 2. Longitudinal perspective of the Tyro NE zone contoured Grade Thickness (g/t Au X estimated true thickness).

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Summary

Hole GC26-148 was targeted to test below previous drilling at about 250m below the surface (Figure 2). Figure 3 reveals a broad zone of quartz-calcite-adularia (?) veinlets, stockwork and vein breccia over 66.2m between 219m and 285.2m containing 6.57 g/t Au. In context with the surrounding holes, a dip of 73 degrees is suggested, resulting in an estimated true width of about 35m. The location of this relatively deep intercept is shown in Figure 2 and appears to be an extension of a steeply plunging shoot.

Figure 3 also reveals that the NE Tyro vein is a robust, uniform vein system that dips to the SE at 70o to 75o and ranges in width from 10m to 35m. The width of the mineralized package varies relative to the development of quartz veinlets and stockwork in the hanging wall ("HW") and 'outboard' from the principal quartz vein/breccia at the footwall ("FW"). Precambrian granite, along with lenses or 'xenoliths' of gneiss, schist and amphibolite, are the host rocks.

The main mineralized zone (Figure 3) appears to be a zone of strong fracturing and brecciation cemented by a few to several crustiform-banded stages composed of quartz-calcite-adularia (Figures 4 and 5). These figures provide a closer view of the high-grade zone (20.7m at 18.25 g/t Au). All samples consist of a high percentage of vein, veinlets, and breccia composed mostly of quartz deposited in several events, revealing a variety of textures. Some of the most pronounced crustiform banding can be seen in Figure 4, where Sample No. 2246 contains 1.73m at 62.7 g/t Au.

Figure 3. Geologic section drawn along GC26-148 showing vein and spatial relation to GC21-013, GC25-087, -059, GC26-134 and the surface (Trench 13).

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Overall, quartz >> calcite veinlets in propylitized (chlorite + quartz + pyrite) and illitized (quartz + illite + pyrite) Precambrian rocks (granite and amphibolite) define the distal zone of veining (Figure 3) and increase with depth from a few percent to 50% with variable, but generally low gold values (<1.68 g/t Au; Figure 3). The main mineralized zone (249.2m to 269.9m) commences with moderate to strong quartz-calcite-adularia (?) veinlets, stockwork and breccia, giving way to a multi-stage breccia zone up to the FW contact (Figures 3 - 5). Unlike other holes along this section (Figure 3), Hole GC26-148 encountered several metres of vein/hydrothermal breccia and possibly phreatic breccia (fluidal textures) in the footwall and possibly below the controlling structure. Figure 3 indicates that the breccia and surrounding damage zone is wide and may remain so to greater depths. The modelling of these features in the upcoming weeks will provide greater insight into deeper targets.

Breccia textures are prevalent in these holes and were developed during multiple events. Some breccia masses are 'jigsaw' in character, suggesting little or no fragment transport. Other breccias are fine-grained, heterolithic, and reveal fluidal or 'streaming' textures that suggest considerable transport (and energy). The dominance of breccias at the footwall portion of the vein complex suggests both recurrent movement and explosive events likely related to deeper fluid boiling and potential gold deposition.

Bladed calcite or "lattice texture" has developed in several stages and ranges from delicate bands within crustiform/colloform-banded chalcedony to coarse, angular fragments in late-stage breccia. Native gold has been observed within minute dendritic growths of a black opaque, perhaps electrum or a sulfosalt. Documenting these features may prove important as the Company evaluates events related to gold deposition at greater depths.

Figure 4. Photo GC26-148 showing a portion of the vein and corresponding gold values; samples include Nos. 2245 - 2247. Core reveals that the NE Tyro vein is a broad zone of multi-stage veins and breccia revealing an array of textures.

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Figure 5. Photo GC26-148 showing a portion of the vein and corresponding gold values; samples include 2256 - 2258.

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Table 2: Drill hole locations and descriptions

Hole No. Azimuth (degrees) Inclination (degrees) Easting Northing Length (m) GC26-148 325 -75 732,384 3,901,443 318.8

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, cutting, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes have a diameter of about 10cm (~4"), and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Core size is HQ (2.5"/63.5mm) and is logged, photographed and cut at WPG's Bullhead City sampling facility including the insertion of blanks and standards. All samples are packaged for shipment at the facility and trucked to AAL in Reno. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timing of a maiden resource estimate and the belief that Tyro NE will be open to depth following that estimate. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: West Point Gold Corp.