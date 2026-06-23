Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cleveland Dodge Rueckert as Vice-President (USA) to advance the Company's Mt. Margaret copper-gold project located in Washington State.

In anticipation of Cambria's potential spin out of Mt. Margaret, Cleve will help lead the Company's efforts in capital markets, marketing, stakeholder engagement, financial modelling and future project financing. Additionally, he will work with the rest of management on corporate strategy and potential M&A possibilities. Additional information regarding Cambria's potential spin out of Mt. Margaret into a new, US focused company is expected soon.

"We are thrilled to work with Cleve as our new Vice President, particularly with his recent, extensive experience at Barrick in stakeholder engagement, including Barrick's Fourmile discovery in Nevada," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "It is an honour to work with another multi-generational mining professional; he is a seventh-generation miner, descendant of William Earl Dodge, Sr., one of the founders of the famous mining company: Phelps Dodge Corp."

About Cleveland Rueckert

Cleveland Rueckert is a seasoned finance professional with twenty years of capital markets experience spanning investment management, equity research and investor relations. Cleve most recently served as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations at Barrick Mining Corporation, one of the world's leading gold producers, where he helped the investment community understand the value of the world class Fourmile project. Prior to joining Barrick, Cleve had many years of progressively senior roles at investment banks, primarily in equity research at UBS, concluding as an Executive Director covering the Metals & Mining and Paper & Packaging sectors in both North and South America. He began his career working at Birinyi Associates with the legendary investment strategist and Salomon Brothers alumnus, Laszlo Birinyi.

Cleve holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and a BA from the University of Vermont. He brings a rare combination of analytical rigor, media fluency, and relationship-building to his work. Beyond his professional life, Cleve serves on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Greater New York, as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and as a Director and member of the Investment Committee of the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including the timing and completion of the spin out of Mt. Margaret; the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302478

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.