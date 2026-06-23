Summary of voting results

Olivier Dussopt appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Laurent Guillot re-elected as a director and confirmed in his Chief Executive Officer role

Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS):

The General Meeting held on 23 June 2026 (the "Meeting") appointed Olivier Dussopt as a director and renewed the term of office of Laurent Guillot, Caisse des Dépôts, MACSF Epargne retraite and Frédérique Mozziconacci as directors.

The Board of Directors, which met following the Meeting, appointed Olivier Dussopt as Chairman of the Board of Directors of emeis group. Laurent Guillot had been reappointed as Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors on 7 April 2026, subject to approval by the Meeting.

Olivier Dussopt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "I would like to thank the emeis Board of Directors for its confidence in me, and I fully appreciate the responsibility entrusted to me in taking on the chairmanship. It is with great pride that I join a Group undergoing a profound transformation and carrying out an essential mission in support of vulnerable people. Together with all the members of the Board of Directors, Laurent Guillot and the entire team, I will ensure that we support the Group's continued development, whilst upholding the values that underpin its work and the high standards of quality that guide the care provided to residents, patients and beneficiaries every day. I wish to contribute my experience to the strategic dialogue the Group is leading on the challenges of old age, mental health and, more broadly, support for vulnerable people. These major challenges call for a collective effort, working closely with local communities. My priority will be to support emeis as it continues its recovery and sustainable development, ensuring that we combine performance, ethics, innovation and a human-centred approach in the service of those we support."

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Guillaume Pepy for his unwavering commitment to emeis. Appointed at a pivotal moment for the company, Guillaume Pepy has successfully steered us through this period of restructuring. I also welcome the arrival of Olivier Dussopt, who has demonstrated, throughout his career, a genuine ability to unite stakeholders around societal issues. Olivier Dussopt will bring his practical knowledge of local areas and a deep understanding of local dynamics, which is important for emeis's regional roots in France. Our 2025 results confirm that the Group is continuing on its path to recovery. The outlook for our elderly care and mental health markets is promising. I am confident in emeis's ability to seize these opportunities and, beyond that, to contribute to the emergence of more open, participatory and inclusive care models. As a mission-driven company, emeis is committed to promoting a more prevention-focused approach to health and later life, to sustainably improving the health, safety and attractiveness of its roles, and to working towards a more inclusive, sustainable and deeply humane society."

Summary of the voting results on the resolutions

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved, by the required majority, the resolutions relating to:

the approval of the 2025 financial statements, the allocation of net loss and the approval of the Statutory Auditors' report on regulated agreements;

- the renewal of the terms of office of Laurent Guillot, Caisse des Dépôts, MACSF Epargne Retraite and Frédérique Mozziconacci as directors;

- the appointment of Olivier Dussopt as a director, it being noted that he was also appointed by the Board of Directors as Chairman at its meeting held today following that of the Meeting;

- the remuneration and benefits of corporate officers for the 2025 financial year ('say on pay' ex post);

- the remuneration policies for corporate officers for the 2026 financial year ('say on pay' ex ante);

- the renewal of financial delegations and authorisations to the Board of Directors; and

- the powers required to complete the formalities.

The detailed results of the votes are available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.emeis.com/en/investors-shareholders/investors-shareholders/annual-general-meetings/general-shareholders-meeting-june-23rd-2026.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the Committees

Board of Directors

The Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of Laurent Guillot, Caisse des Dépôts, MACSF Epargne Retraite and Frédérique Mozziconacci as directors, as well as the appointment of Olivier Dussopt as a director.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors, which met immediately after the Meeting, appointed Olivier Dussopt as Chairman of the Board and renewed Pascale Pradat's term as non-voting advisor. Laurent David, on his end, did not seek renewal of his term of office.

Finally, at its meeting on 24 March 2026, the European Works Council renewed May Antoun's term of office as a director representing the employees.

Taking into account the renewals and appointment mentioned above, the Board of Directors of emeis now comprises 13 directors and one non-voting advisor, including:

eight non-independent directors: Olivier Dussopt, Caisse des Dépôts (represented by Audrey Girard), MAIF (represented by Pascal Demurger), MACSF Epargne Retraite (represented by Stéphane Dessirier), CNP Assurances (represented by Stéphane Dedeyan), Philippe Grangeon (nominated by the Caisse des Dépôts), Sibylle Le Maire (nominated by the Caisse des Dépôts) and Frédérique Mozziconacci (nominated by MAIF);

- two independent directors: Méka Brunel and Mireille Faugère;

- the Chief Executive Officer, Laurent Guillot; and

- two directors representing employees: May Antoun and Noria Charef; and

- one non-voting advisor: Pascale Pradat.

Two directors on the Board are independent, representing an independence rate of 18% (excluding directors representing employees and the non-voting advisor).

A table setting out information and details on the members of the new Board of Directors is included in Appendix

Committees

At its first meeting following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Philippe Grangeon as Chair of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

As at 23 June 2026, the Committees are therefore composed as follows:

the Audit and Risk Committee comprises five directors: Méka Brunel (independent director and Chair), Caisse des Dépôts (represented by Audrey Girard), CNP Assurances (represented by Stéphane Dedeyan), MAIF (represented by Pascal Demurger) and Mireille Faugère (independent director).

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee comprises six directors: Philippe Grangeon (Chair), Caisse des Dépôts (represented by Audrey Girard), MACSF Epargne Retraite (represented by Stéphane Dessirier), Méka Brunel (independent director), Noria Charef (director representing employees) and Mireille Faugère (independent director).

The Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee comprises five directors: Mireille Faugère (independent director and Chair), May Antoun (director representing employees), Philippe Grangeon, Sibylle Le Maire and Frédérique Mozziconacci. Pascale Pradat, a non-voting advisor, also sits on this Committee.

The Investment Committee comprises four directors: Caisse des Dépôts (represented by Audrey Girard) which chairs the Committee, Méka Brunel (independent director), CNP Assurances (represented by Stéphane Dedeyan) et Philippe Grangeon.

The remit of the Committees is set out in the Board of Directors' Rules of Procedure, available on the emeis website at the following address: https://www.emeis.com/en/about-us/governance/our-governance.

Biography of Olivier Dussopt

Olivier Dussopt is a graduate of the IEP in Grenoble and holds a DESS (postgraduate diploma) in local development and territorial management. A former Member of Parliament for Ardèche and Mayor of Annonay, he held several ministerial posts between 2017 and 2024 (Civil Service, Public Accounts, Labour). He also chaired a care home and a hospital in his constituency in Ardèche as part of his role as a local elected representative. Since 2024, he has been working as a consultant. He is also a director of La Poste Group, CDC Habitat and COMET.

Appendix

Personal details Experience Position on the Board Participation in Committees Director Age1 Gender Nationality Number of shares Number of directorships in listed companies2 Independence Initial date of appointment Term of office expires3 Length of service on the Board4 (C Chair / M Member) Olivier Dussopt 47 M French 1 No 23 June 2026 GM 2030 0 Laurent Guillot 56 M French 5,013 2 No 28 July 2022 GM 2030 3 Caisse des Dépôts, represented by Audrey Girard 50 F French 36,189,964 3 No 22 December 2023 GM 2030 2 Investment Committee (C) Audit and Risk Committee (M)

Appointments and Remuneration Committee (M) CNP Assurances, represented by Stéphane Dedeyan 60 M French 8,974,375 2 No 22 December 2023 GM 2027 2 Audit and Risk Committee (M)

Investment Committee (M) MAIF, represented by Pascal Demurger 61 M French 23,927,249 1 No 22 December 2023 GM 2027 2 Audit and Risk Committee (M) MACSF Épargne Retraite, represented by Stéphane Dessirier 65 M French 11,963,623 0 No 22 December 2023 GM 2030 0 Appointments and Remuneration Committee (M) Philippe Grangeon5 68 M French 1 2 No 22 December 2023 GM 2027 2 Appointments and Remuneration Committee (C) Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee (M)

Investment Committee (M) Sibylle Le Maire8 51 F French 10 1 No 22 December 2023 GM 2027 2 Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee (M) Frédérique Mozziconacci6 53 F French 1 1 No 22 December 2023 GM 2030 2 Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee (M) Méka Brunel 69 F French 10 2 Yes 22 December 2023 GM 2027 2 Audit and Risk Committee (C) Appointments and Remuneration Committee (M) Investment Committee (M) Mireille Faugère 69 F French 1 1 Yes 1 October 2022 GM 2028 3 Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee (C) Audit and Risk Committee (M) Noria Charef 57 F French 1 No 25 June 2024 GM 2027 1 Appointments and Remuneration Committee (M) May Antoun 67 F French 1 No 22 December 2023 GM 2029 2 Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee (M) Non-voting advisor Age2 Gender Nationality Number of shares Number of directorships in listed companies Independence Initial date of appointment Term expiry date Length of service on the Board Chair (C) Member (M) Pascale Pradat 64 F French 0 22 December 2023 GM 2029 0 Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee (M)

About emeis

With nearly 84,600 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in 19 countries and covers five business lines: Mental health clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 290,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things

emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

1Age of directors as at 31 December 2025. 2 Including the term of office in emeis. 3Annual General Meeting approving the accounts for the previous financial year. 4 Length of service as at 31 December 2025. 5Candidates proposed by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations. 6Candidate proposed by MAIF.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623709696/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts



Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com



IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER

+33 6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr

Investor Relations



Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com



Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480



NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu