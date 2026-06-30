Jean-Marc Boursier has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will be responsible for overseeing operations across all countries

Sylvie Brisson has been appointed Group EVP Human Resources beginning from 1 October

Maria de la Mota has been appointed Group EVP Medical

Julia Clavel has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:

After four years of profound transformation, emeis is entering a new chapter. Thanks to the remarkable commitment of the teams, emeis (Paris:EMEIS) has found itself on a sustainable path with good momentum. Today, building on these solid foundations, Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer, is making changes to emeis' organisational structure in order to support further growth and continue to improve the quality of care provided to patients, residents and beneficiaries, whilst also strengthening support measures for teams.

These changes, and the fresh faces they bring, fully align with the trajectory of our "emeis 2030" company project. To this end:

Beginning from 1 September 2026, Jean-Marc Boursier, Deputy CEO, responsible for finances, information systems and procurement performance, as well as overseeing operations in Latin America, Austria and Switzerland, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Group and will be responsible for overseeing operations across all countries. As such, all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) across all countries will report directly to him. The Group's Health and Safety Department will also report to him. Jean-Marc Boursier will also serve as Chief Executive Officer for France.

Beginning from 1 October, Sylvie Brisson has been appointed Group EVP, Human Resources. After holding several roles in Human Resources at Club Med, Sylvie Brisson served as Director of Human Resources and CSR and in charge of General Secretariat of Club Med from 2011.

Sylvie Brisson's key objectives will include maintaining and enhancing the Group's attractiveness and employee engagement, with a view to making emeis the sector's leading employer.

Sylvie Brisson will be replacing Fanny Barbier who will be leaving after four intense years of work supporting the men and women who make up emeis and rebuilding a proud and committed team dedicated to supporting the most vulnerable, one of the priorities of the Refoundation plan. Her professionalism, her commitment, and the strength of her values have helped allow emeis to rediscover a sense of pride and belonging and to lay the groundwork for a social model in which everyone feels valued. Sylvie Brisson will join emeis in September and take up her position on 1 October. Fanny Barbier will stay on to support her until the end of the year as she settles into her new role.

Beginning from 1 September, Maria de la Mota has been appointed Group EVP, Medical. Currently the Medical Director of emeis Iberia (Spain and Portugal), Maria de la Mota will continue to drive forward the momentum we have built to achieve the aim of delivering excellent care and support. To this end, she will pay particular attention to the roll-out of personalised care pathways and to how innovations can be used to enhance the quality of the care. The Deputy Medical Directors, the Infection Prevention and Control Department, and the scientific coordination team will report to her.

Beginning from 1 September, Julia Clavel, who is currently Director of Strategy, Innovation and M&A in charge of Poland, England and Ireland, has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer. Her mission will consist in enhancing the Group's financial performance, continuing to optimise its financial structure and the momentum established within the financial markets, and consolidating the role of the finance function as a partner to operation thereby driving sustainable growth and value creation. As such, the Internal Control and Consolidation; Treasury and Financing; Investor Relations and Capital Markets; and Tax and M&A departments will report directly to her.

This new organisational structure reflects emeis' commitment to striking a balance between continuity and new momentum. Under Laurent Guillot's leadership, efforts to turn the company around will continue with the same rigour and commitment: to ensure that emeis measures up to the highest standards in the sector. These appointments will allow emeis to realise its ambitions to become a leading player in the field of health, care and support, serving patients, residents, their loved ones and beneficiaries.

The backgrounds of the new Executive Committee members

Jean-Marc Boursier, COO responsible for overseeing operations across all countries

Jean-Marc Boursier joined emeis on 1 September 2024 as Group CFO, and on 1 April 2025 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, with responsibilities extending to the oversight of Central Europe and Latin America. An engineer by trade, Mr. Boursier graduated from Télécom Sud Paris, and also holds a Master's in Finance from HEC Paris. Earlier in his career, Jean-Marc worked as CFO and COO at SUEZ Group.

Sylvie Brisson, Group EVP, Human Resources

Sylvie Brisson has held operational roles in Human Resources at Club Med for 26 years. Since 2011, she had held the post of Group Director of Human Resources in charge also of CSR and General Secretariat. Sylvie Brisson holds a Master in Human Resources and a Master 2 in Business Administration from IAE Nancy.

Maria de la Mota, Group EVP, Medical

Maria de la Mota joined the Group as Medical Director for Spain and Portugal in July 2023. She previously helped to set up A&E departments at hospitals in Madrid. She also co-led the A&E department for hospitals in the North Hampshire region. Moreover, she served as A&E Director for Madrid Quiron hospitals. Maria de la Mota has a degree in Medicine and General Surgery, and also holds a Master's degree in Emergency Medicine, a Master's degree in Healthcare Management and a Master's degree in Complex Project Management, all from Spanish universities.

Julia Clavel, Group Chief Financial Officer

Julia Clavel joined emeis in November 2023 as Director of Strategy, Innovation and M&A and in charge of Poland, England and Ireland. Julia Clavel holds a Bachelor's degree in Applied Economics from Université Paris Dauphine, a Master 2 in Public Affairs from Sciences Po Paris, and a joint ESCP-ENS Master's degree in Public Administration and Management.

About emeis

With nearly 84,600 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in 19 countries and covers five business lines: Mental health clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 290,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things

emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630381204/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts



Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com



IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER

+33 6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr

Investor Relations



Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com

