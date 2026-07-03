Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2026:
83,573 shares
- €1,033,935 in cash
During the 2026 first half-year, it was carried out a total of:
PURCHASE
2,398 transactions
1,055,480 shares
€15,046,731
SALE
2,313 transactions
1,042,872 shares
€14,968,979
It is reminded that as of the last half-year review, on 31 December 2025, the following resources were allocated:
70,965 shares
- €1,111,687 in cash
It is also reminded that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:
68,000 shares
- €415,650.44 in cash1
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2026 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
About emeis
With nearly 84,600 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in 19 countries and covers five business lines: Mental health clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.
Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 290,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.
In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things.
emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis.com
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of purchases transactions
Number of share purchases
For a total amount of
Number of sales transactions
Number of share sales
For a total amount of
Total
2398
1055480
15046731.69
2313
1042872
14968979.16
02/01/2026
9
11107
161673.68
20
13836
202927.37
05/01/2026
16
15693
225484.32
4
3262
48081.88
06/01/2026
16
10555
145926.55
3
4893
68453.07
07/01/2026
5
1751
23831.11
6
8155
113272.95
08/01/2026
10
5253
74785.21
19
16310
236119.87
09/01/2026
6
5253
76221.03
8
4893
71551.97
12/01/2026
10
10506
151216.36
0
0
0
13/01/2026
6
7004
97950.94
18
8155
115279.08
14/01/2026
8
7004
98826.44
31
27572
395414.29
15/01/2026
24
17510
251268.5
13
6524
96000.66
16/01/2026
18
12257
169251.66
3
1631
23143.89
19/01/2026
10
7004
92347.74
10
10786
143245.94
20/01/2026
11
7004
93923.64
15
13048
177420.18
21/01/2026
3
5253
70968.03
11
6524
89150.46
22/01/2026
6
5253
72193.73
16
11417
158027.59
23/01/2026
15
5943
82003.83
2
3262
45146.08
26/01/2026
6
6314
86214.74
6
4893
67474.47
27/01/2026
13
3502
48362.62
12
11417
161420.07
28/01/2026
6
7004
99701.94
4
1672
24064.18
29/01/2026
17
14008
195359.07
4
3262
46777.08
30/01/2026
7
3502
47487.12
10
6524
89313.56
02/02/2026
9
5253
70792.93
16
14679
202912.71
03/02/2026
15
8004
113011.54
0
0
0
04/02/2026
3
5253
74645.13
8
11376
163044.14
05/02/2026
11
6953
98066.71
11
8965
127669.15
06/02/2026
8
8455
119445.15
8
4893
69594.77
09/02/2026
3
1751
25231.91
11
13048
187271.42
10/02/2026
0
0
0
18
8155
119650.16
11/02/2026
11
8755
127560.35
10
8155
120449.35
12/02/2026
3
3502
51864.62
13
1631
24285.59
13/02/2026
23
10506
152599.65
4
6524
95348.26
16/02/2026
11
10506
153317.56
30
10138
149451.72
17/02/2026
0
0
0
14
11065
165575.93
18/02/2026
37
35612
534940.52
56
32620
501891.32
19/02/2026
50
42074
611596.94
4
1631
24122.49
20/02/2026
5
2462
33507.82
22
17941
251973.19
23/02/2026
12
9848
145467.27
25
24465
367089.17
24/02/2026
16
12310
177190.14
6
4893
71388.87
25/02/2026
9
6155
86957.84
5
4893
70410.27
26/02/2026
6
3693
51985.13
43
24465
353046.26
27/02/2026
5
4924
73909.24
17
16310
248401.3
02/03/2026
24
17272
258886.08
9
6040
92629.93
03/03/2026
10
6155
90687.77
0
0
0
04/03/2026
12
8617
122324.47
10
6524
92657.11
05/03/2026
15
12306
172825.29
5
8024
114367.48
06/03/2026
0
0
0
3
3262
46026.82
09/03/2026
38
9840
134967.9
11
11417
159250.84
10/03/2026
0
0
0
17
9786
141521.87
11/03/2026
13
8610
124094.7
2
3262
47429.48
12/03/2026
8
6150
86407.5
1
1631
22980.79
13/03/2026
13
6150
85239
6
8155
113925.35
16/03/2026
3
2460
34095.6
6
6524
91433.86
17/03/2026
7
7380
102778.8
8
3262
46124.68
18/03/2026
6
3690
52065.9
12
11552
163617.84
19/03/2026
15
6150
85964.7
2
1631
22980.79
20/03/2026
16
7380
100441.8
14
6524
91058.73
23/03/2026
16
7380
96579.6
13
13048
175202.02
24/03/2026
9
8610
113369.1
13
3262
43547.7
25/03/2026
6
6150
79888.5
16
5963
78758.97
26/03/2026
14
8610
108203.1
0
0
0
27/03/2026
6
6150
73861.5
7
8008
98255.22
30/03/2026
5
4920
59950.2
11
11417
143740.03
31/03/2026
6
3711
48155.01
8
6524
85072.96
01/04/2026
0
0
0
22
11347
153663.79
02/04/2026
27
8610
116407.2
13
8155
111478.85
07/04/2026
2
1230
17355.3
22
14913
210741.82
08/04/2026
0
0
0
32
14844
218679.09
09/04/2026
18
19680
280009.5
0
0
0
10/04/2026
24
19659
270569.13
10
5217
72222.21
13/04/2026
5
3690
49569
7
1462
19722.38
14/04/2026
1
1230
16494.3
11
1462
19839.34
15/04/2026
3
2460
33111.6
16
5748
78139.67
16/04/2026
3
1275
17451.15
10
5117
70746.18
17/04/2026
2
1272
17677.02
9
5117
71586.83
20/04/2026
16
7293
100233.33
2
1462
20160.98
21/04/2026
1
1
13.8
1
1
13.8
22/04/2026
6
4920
67699.2
4
2924
40760.56
23/04/2026
2
1230
16986.3
2
1462
20526.48
24/04/2026
52
16619
235100.8
48
18644
265369.68
27/04/2026
31
9543
138682.54
36
14106
205341.41
28/04/2026
38
15806
233885.16
37
15806
234675.46
29/04/2026
17
10962
157878.05
22
8644
124881.17
30/04/2026
17
8219
117626.1
16
7347
105497.64
04/05/2026
24
8371
120958.55
19
8371
121377.05
05/05/2026
5
518
7744.31
31
13118
192833.96
06/05/2026
25
10515
158747.93
24
10878
165349.7
07/05/2026
46
16396
249297.69
43
16591
253334.73
08/05/2026
16
12335
184457.82
24
12335
185197.92
11/05/2026
39
16839
251361.07
29
5878
88523.18
12/05/2026
29
12897
186192.51
15
7958
115087.88
13/05/2026
6
4038
57884.43
13
5251
75977.65
14/05/2026
17
8843
134586.82
21
12531
190750.52
15/05/2026
29
11453
173196.33
31
11453
173883.45
18/05/2026
36
20800
308149.13
14
10192
150411.56
19/05/2026
40
16036
238614.18
39
15622
233409.21
20/05/2026
8
4324
62963.08
35
12170
178616.02
21/05/2026
27
12729
186889.92
35
12729
187653.66
22/05/2026
12
5836
85315.24
9
5836
85665.4
25/05/2026
3
1001
15014.72
9
5001
75194.72
26/05/2026
18
8150
121346.54
29
6284
93589.81
27/05/2026
29
6504
97455.34
27
6504
97715.46
28/05/2026
24
8422
126730.6
25
8849
133519.41
29/05/2026
40
10417
156717.89
31
7120
107539.24
01/06/2026
6
6128
90449.28
0
0
0
02/06/2026
48
16680
241876.71
20
5810
84576.47
03/06/2026
43
13856
195394.18
33
8109
114470.87
04/06/2026
38
9132
128772.6
42
9132
129229.2
05/06/2026
53
10183
142985.99
30
4959
69889.64
08/06/2026
3
1531
21280.9
5
6124
86899.56
09/06/2026
37
7661
108111.24
36
7661
108494.29
10/06/2026
85
15111
212155.8
85
15111
212911.35
11/06/2026
7
2905
40329.11
10
2569
35964.89
15/06/2026
24
9496
132703.53
18
6511
93976.61
16/06/2026
37
7725
105728.22
22
4337
59658.56
17/06/2026
38
5494
74649.3
36
5659
77287
18/06/2026
43
10325
140476.55
44
10325
141096.05
19/06/2026
65
13690
189736.83
84
19941
277793.13
22/06/2026
48
14680
207152.95
26
4974
70646.51
23/06/2026
49
6672
94222.26
45
6672
94622.58
24/06/2026
76
13263
182576.51
35
5980
82289.78
25/06/2026
30
5377
76206.71
46
9385
133757.12
26/06/2026
96
22611
324952.74
85
21325
307184.22
29/06/2026
72
16443
235014.87
16
4448
64163.97
30/06/2026
61
14007
193706.6
62
15692
217946.31
1 It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.
https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260703941536/en/
Contacts:
Press Contacts
Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE
Medias e-reputation Director
+33 7 70 29 53 74
isabelle.herrier@emeis.com
IMAGE 7
Charlotte LE BARBIER
+33 6 78 37 27 60
clebarbier@image7.fr
Investor Relations
Samuel HENRY DIESBACH
Investor Relations Director
samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com
Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)
0 805 480 480
NEWCAP
Dusan ORESANSKY
+33 1 44 71 94 94
emeis@newcap.eu