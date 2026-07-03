Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2026:

83,573 shares

- €1,033,935 in cash

During the 2026 first half-year, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE 2,398 transactions 1,055,480 shares €15,046,731 SALE 2,313 transactions 1,042,872 shares €14,968,979

It is reminded that as of the last half-year review, on 31 December 2025, the following resources were allocated:

70,965 shares

- €1,111,687 in cash

It is also reminded that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:

68,000 shares

- €415,650.44 in cash1

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2026 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

About emeis

With nearly 84,600 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in 19 countries and covers five business lines: Mental health clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 290,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things.

emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of purchases transactions Number of share purchases For a total amount of Number of sales transactions Number of share sales For a total amount of Total 2398 1055480 15046731.69 2313 1042872 14968979.16 02/01/2026 9 11107 161673.68 20 13836 202927.37 05/01/2026 16 15693 225484.32 4 3262 48081.88 06/01/2026 16 10555 145926.55 3 4893 68453.07 07/01/2026 5 1751 23831.11 6 8155 113272.95 08/01/2026 10 5253 74785.21 19 16310 236119.87 09/01/2026 6 5253 76221.03 8 4893 71551.97 12/01/2026 10 10506 151216.36 0 0 0 13/01/2026 6 7004 97950.94 18 8155 115279.08 14/01/2026 8 7004 98826.44 31 27572 395414.29 15/01/2026 24 17510 251268.5 13 6524 96000.66 16/01/2026 18 12257 169251.66 3 1631 23143.89 19/01/2026 10 7004 92347.74 10 10786 143245.94 20/01/2026 11 7004 93923.64 15 13048 177420.18 21/01/2026 3 5253 70968.03 11 6524 89150.46 22/01/2026 6 5253 72193.73 16 11417 158027.59 23/01/2026 15 5943 82003.83 2 3262 45146.08 26/01/2026 6 6314 86214.74 6 4893 67474.47 27/01/2026 13 3502 48362.62 12 11417 161420.07 28/01/2026 6 7004 99701.94 4 1672 24064.18 29/01/2026 17 14008 195359.07 4 3262 46777.08 30/01/2026 7 3502 47487.12 10 6524 89313.56 02/02/2026 9 5253 70792.93 16 14679 202912.71 03/02/2026 15 8004 113011.54 0 0 0 04/02/2026 3 5253 74645.13 8 11376 163044.14 05/02/2026 11 6953 98066.71 11 8965 127669.15 06/02/2026 8 8455 119445.15 8 4893 69594.77 09/02/2026 3 1751 25231.91 11 13048 187271.42 10/02/2026 0 0 0 18 8155 119650.16 11/02/2026 11 8755 127560.35 10 8155 120449.35 12/02/2026 3 3502 51864.62 13 1631 24285.59 13/02/2026 23 10506 152599.65 4 6524 95348.26 16/02/2026 11 10506 153317.56 30 10138 149451.72 17/02/2026 0 0 0 14 11065 165575.93 18/02/2026 37 35612 534940.52 56 32620 501891.32 19/02/2026 50 42074 611596.94 4 1631 24122.49 20/02/2026 5 2462 33507.82 22 17941 251973.19 23/02/2026 12 9848 145467.27 25 24465 367089.17 24/02/2026 16 12310 177190.14 6 4893 71388.87 25/02/2026 9 6155 86957.84 5 4893 70410.27 26/02/2026 6 3693 51985.13 43 24465 353046.26 27/02/2026 5 4924 73909.24 17 16310 248401.3 02/03/2026 24 17272 258886.08 9 6040 92629.93 03/03/2026 10 6155 90687.77 0 0 0 04/03/2026 12 8617 122324.47 10 6524 92657.11 05/03/2026 15 12306 172825.29 5 8024 114367.48 06/03/2026 0 0 0 3 3262 46026.82 09/03/2026 38 9840 134967.9 11 11417 159250.84 10/03/2026 0 0 0 17 9786 141521.87 11/03/2026 13 8610 124094.7 2 3262 47429.48 12/03/2026 8 6150 86407.5 1 1631 22980.79 13/03/2026 13 6150 85239 6 8155 113925.35 16/03/2026 3 2460 34095.6 6 6524 91433.86 17/03/2026 7 7380 102778.8 8 3262 46124.68 18/03/2026 6 3690 52065.9 12 11552 163617.84 19/03/2026 15 6150 85964.7 2 1631 22980.79 20/03/2026 16 7380 100441.8 14 6524 91058.73 23/03/2026 16 7380 96579.6 13 13048 175202.02 24/03/2026 9 8610 113369.1 13 3262 43547.7 25/03/2026 6 6150 79888.5 16 5963 78758.97 26/03/2026 14 8610 108203.1 0 0 0 27/03/2026 6 6150 73861.5 7 8008 98255.22 30/03/2026 5 4920 59950.2 11 11417 143740.03 31/03/2026 6 3711 48155.01 8 6524 85072.96 01/04/2026 0 0 0 22 11347 153663.79 02/04/2026 27 8610 116407.2 13 8155 111478.85 07/04/2026 2 1230 17355.3 22 14913 210741.82 08/04/2026 0 0 0 32 14844 218679.09 09/04/2026 18 19680 280009.5 0 0 0 10/04/2026 24 19659 270569.13 10 5217 72222.21 13/04/2026 5 3690 49569 7 1462 19722.38 14/04/2026 1 1230 16494.3 11 1462 19839.34 15/04/2026 3 2460 33111.6 16 5748 78139.67 16/04/2026 3 1275 17451.15 10 5117 70746.18 17/04/2026 2 1272 17677.02 9 5117 71586.83 20/04/2026 16 7293 100233.33 2 1462 20160.98 21/04/2026 1 1 13.8 1 1 13.8 22/04/2026 6 4920 67699.2 4 2924 40760.56 23/04/2026 2 1230 16986.3 2 1462 20526.48 24/04/2026 52 16619 235100.8 48 18644 265369.68 27/04/2026 31 9543 138682.54 36 14106 205341.41 28/04/2026 38 15806 233885.16 37 15806 234675.46 29/04/2026 17 10962 157878.05 22 8644 124881.17 30/04/2026 17 8219 117626.1 16 7347 105497.64 04/05/2026 24 8371 120958.55 19 8371 121377.05 05/05/2026 5 518 7744.31 31 13118 192833.96 06/05/2026 25 10515 158747.93 24 10878 165349.7 07/05/2026 46 16396 249297.69 43 16591 253334.73 08/05/2026 16 12335 184457.82 24 12335 185197.92 11/05/2026 39 16839 251361.07 29 5878 88523.18 12/05/2026 29 12897 186192.51 15 7958 115087.88 13/05/2026 6 4038 57884.43 13 5251 75977.65 14/05/2026 17 8843 134586.82 21 12531 190750.52 15/05/2026 29 11453 173196.33 31 11453 173883.45 18/05/2026 36 20800 308149.13 14 10192 150411.56 19/05/2026 40 16036 238614.18 39 15622 233409.21 20/05/2026 8 4324 62963.08 35 12170 178616.02 21/05/2026 27 12729 186889.92 35 12729 187653.66 22/05/2026 12 5836 85315.24 9 5836 85665.4 25/05/2026 3 1001 15014.72 9 5001 75194.72 26/05/2026 18 8150 121346.54 29 6284 93589.81 27/05/2026 29 6504 97455.34 27 6504 97715.46 28/05/2026 24 8422 126730.6 25 8849 133519.41 29/05/2026 40 10417 156717.89 31 7120 107539.24 01/06/2026 6 6128 90449.28 0 0 0 02/06/2026 48 16680 241876.71 20 5810 84576.47 03/06/2026 43 13856 195394.18 33 8109 114470.87 04/06/2026 38 9132 128772.6 42 9132 129229.2 05/06/2026 53 10183 142985.99 30 4959 69889.64 08/06/2026 3 1531 21280.9 5 6124 86899.56 09/06/2026 37 7661 108111.24 36 7661 108494.29 10/06/2026 85 15111 212155.8 85 15111 212911.35 11/06/2026 7 2905 40329.11 10 2569 35964.89 15/06/2026 24 9496 132703.53 18 6511 93976.61 16/06/2026 37 7725 105728.22 22 4337 59658.56 17/06/2026 38 5494 74649.3 36 5659 77287 18/06/2026 43 10325 140476.55 44 10325 141096.05 19/06/2026 65 13690 189736.83 84 19941 277793.13 22/06/2026 48 14680 207152.95 26 4974 70646.51 23/06/2026 49 6672 94222.26 45 6672 94622.58 24/06/2026 76 13263 182576.51 35 5980 82289.78 25/06/2026 30 5377 76206.71 46 9385 133757.12 26/06/2026 96 22611 324952.74 85 21325 307184.22 29/06/2026 72 16443 235014.87 16 4448 64163.97 30/06/2026 61 14007 193706.6 62 15692 217946.31

1 It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.

https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260703941536/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com

IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER

+33 6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr

Investor Relations

Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com

Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480

NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu