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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 17:44
6,700 Euro
-2,19 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,75020:08
6,7006,75017:45
Dow Jones News
23.06.2026 19:33 Uhr
274 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
23-Jun-2026 / 17:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Bank of America Corporation 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Wilmington 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
22-Jun-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
23-Jun-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  0.331837        13.194516           13.526353   23523512 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      0.619256        12.254776           12.874032     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50                    577093                     0.331837 
 
Sub Total 8.A       577093                      0.331837%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
Right to Recall   n/a      n/a        172982                       0.099467 
 
Sub Total 8.B1                     172982                       0.099467%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
Swaps         11/12/2026   n/a          Cash          5126910       2.948046 
 
Swaps         15/10/2027   n/a          Cash          2920        0.001679 
 
Swaps         20/09/2027   n/a          Cash          1130791       0.650220 
 
Swaps         23/02/2027   n/a          Cash          1440000       0.828020 
 
Swaps         06/01/2027   n/a          Cash          1619648       0.931320 
 
Swaps         02/04/2027   n/a          Cash          3676220       2.113879 
 
Swaps         05/05/2027   n/a          Cash          3433048       1.974050 
 
Swaps         09/03/2028   n/a          Cash          766454       0.440722 
 
Swaps         15/09/2026   n/a          Cash          3716        0.002137 
 
Swaps         31/07/2026   n/a          Cash          1211994       0.696914 
 
Swaps         26/06/2026   n/a          Cash          688000       0.395610 
 
Swaps         29/10/2027   n/a          Cash          111014       0.063835 
 
Swaps         21/06/2027   n/a          Cash          640841       0.368493 
 
Swaps         08/07/2027   n/a          Cash          750         0.000431 
 
Swaps         09/09/2026   n/a          Cash          1532908       0.881444 
 
Swaps         23/02/2028   n/a          Cash          2053        0.001181 
 
Swaps         15/06/2028   n/a          Cash          56170        0.032299 
 
Swaps         15/03/2027   n/a          Cash          548000       0.315108 
 
Swaps         22/09/2026   n/a          Cash          782000       0.449661 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    22773437      13.095049%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                  7.148364               7.148364% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
 
 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International                5.160987               5.472856% 
Corporation 
 
 
Bank of    BofA Securities 
America    Europe SA                                       
Corporation 
 
 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities,                                      
Corporation  Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 433077 
EQS News ID:  2352376 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352376&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 12:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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