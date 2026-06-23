Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 23-Jun-2026 / 17:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Jun-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 23-Jun-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.331837 13.194516 13.526353 23523512 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.619256 12.254776 12.874032 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 577093 0.331837 Sub Total 8.A 577093 0.331837%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 172982 0.099467 Sub Total 8.B1 172982 0.099467%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 5126910 2.948046 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 2920 0.001679 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1130791 0.650220 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.828020 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931320 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113879 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.974050 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440722 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 3716 0.002137 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696914 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395610 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 111014 0.063835 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368493 Swaps 08/07/2027 n/a Cash 750 0.000431 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881444 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2053 0.001181 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 56170 0.032299 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 548000 0.315108 Swaps 22/09/2026 n/a Cash 782000 0.449661 Sub Total 8.B2 22773437 13.095049%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 7.148364 7.148364% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 5.160987 5.472856% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 433077 EQS News ID: 2352376 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 12:59 ET (16:59 GMT)