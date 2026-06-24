

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and Gas major Shell plc (SHEL, SHELL.AS, SHEL.L) announced that it has unveiled its Triple 10 Challenge concept car, a battery electric vehicle, designed to demonstrate faster charging, greater efficiency and lower lifecycle emissions through new thermal management technology.



The compact, mass-market EV was co-engineered to offer an alternative to larger batteries by re-imagining thermal management.



The vehicle is built around three targets, sub-10-minute charging, 10 km/kWh driving economy, and a lifecycle carbon footprint of about 10 tonnes CO2e. The concept car can charge its battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 9 minutes 54 seconds using a standard 175kW charger, adding 24 km of range per minute of charging. That compares with an average 13 km per minute for typical battery electric vehicles on the same charger.



Shell said the car achieves the targets using Shell Recharge thermal fluid. Unlike traditional water-glycol cooling, the dielectric fluid allows direct immersion cooling of the battery and powertrain components, it added.



The technology enables a simplified single-circuit cooling architecture and a more compact battery pack with fewer modules, cutting overall battery pack cost by about 25 percent versus a conventional EV. Lifecycle emissions are estimated at 50 percent below typical battery electric vehicles in the European market, helped by lightweight design, optimized battery capacity, recyclable materials and 100 percent renewable electricity for charging.



Shell's partners in the vehilce development include RML on battery pack architecture, Empel Systems on electric motor and drive units, and HORIBA MIRA on vehicle integration and testing.



Shell also said it is integrating its full EV capabilities under the Shell Recharge brand, covering charging, fluids and battery solutions. Its Shell EV-Plus brand will be retired as part of the move, the company said in a statement.



Shell shares fell 0.03 percent to $79.49 in overnight trading on the NYSE, after ending Tuesday's regular session 0.19 percent lower.



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