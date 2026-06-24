

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Coretura, the software-defined vehicle platform company, has signed an engineering agreement with Accenture (ACN) to accelerate the development of its software platform for trucks, buses and other medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Coretura is a 50:50 joint venture between Daimler Truck (DTG.DE) and Volvo Group. As Coretura's engineering partner, Accenture brings SDV and broader automotive engineering capabilities, including strengths in electrical and electronic architecture and software abstraction.



'Building a full-stack SDV platform demands expertise across embedded software, middleware, cybersecurity, and functional safety, all designed for vehicles with lifecycles measured in decades. Accenture's reinvention capabilities let us move faster without compromising the standards our customers depend on,' said Johan Lundn, CEO, Coretura.



At last close, Accenture shares were trading at $127.01, up 1.75%.



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