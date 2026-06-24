Insider Buying: Bonk, Inc. President Mitchell Rudy Acquires Additional 10,000 Shares in Open-Market Purchase

Second Consecutive Insider Acquisition Demonstrates Executive's Confidence in Company Fundamentals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today announced that Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), President of the Company and a core contributor to the BONK ecosystem, has executed a subsequent open-market purchase of an additional 10,000 shares of Bonk, Inc. common stock at an average price of $1.504 per share.

This transaction follows his recently announced purchase of 12,000 shares, bringing his total recent open-market acquisitions to 22,000 shares. This continued insider buying demonstrates leadership's alignment with shareholders and reflects management's belief that the Company's shares are undervalued relative to its asset base.

A Pattern of Conviction The decision to aggressively accumulate additional shares reflects management's confidence in Bonk, Inc.'s ongoing asset accumulation strategy. As the Company continues to expand its digital asset treasury and fortify its balance sheet, executive leadership is directly demonstrating its commitment to the long-term vision and the underlying value of the Company's holdings.

Executive Commentary "When I stepped into the role of President, I noted the significant dislocation between our tangible asset value and our share price," said Mitchell Rudy. "My previous purchase was a signal of my conviction, and this additional acquisition proves that my belief in the underlying value of our assets is only deepening. Our balance sheet holds significant, liquid digital assets, and the gap between the value of those holdings and our current market capitalization remains stark. I am putting my capital where my confidence is, and I will continue to act on the compelling opportunity I see in this dislocation."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/insider-buying-bonk-inc.-president-mitchell-rudy-acquires-additional-1181207