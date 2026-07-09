Insider Buying: Bonk, Inc. President Mitchell Rudy Executes Third Consecutive Open-Market Purchase, Acquiring 11,659 Additional Shares

Recent Acquisitions Total Over 33,000 Shares as Executive Leadership Reinforces Confidence in Underlying Asset Value

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today announced that Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), President of the Company and a core contributor to the BONK ecosystem, has executed a third consecutive open-market purchase of Bonk, Inc. common stock, acquiring an additional 11,659 shares at an average price of $1.47 per share.

This transaction follows his recently announced purchases of 12,000 and 10,000 shares, bringing his total recent open-market acquisitions to 33,659 shares. This sustained pattern of insider buying demonstrates leadership's deep alignment with shareholders and reflects management's ongoing belief that the Company's shares remain undervalued relative to its asset base.

Consistent Accumulation The decision to continuously accumulate shares on the open market reflects management's unwavering confidence in Bonk, Inc.'s asset accumulation strategy. As the Company expands its digital asset treasury and fortifies its balance sheet, executive leadership is directly demonstrating its commitment to the long-term vision and the fundamental value of the Company's liquid holdings.

Executive Commentary "My ongoing accumulation of Bonk, Inc. stock is a direct reflection of my confidence in our operational execution and the strength of the BONK ecosystem," said Mitchell Rudy. "I have consistently stated that I will put my capital where my conviction is, and this third purchase demonstrates my unwavering commitment to our long-term strategy. We are actively expanding our digital asset treasury and building sustainable value, and I see a highly compelling opportunity in the future of this Company."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/insider-buying-bonk-inc.-president-mitchell-rudy-executes-third-cons-1188733