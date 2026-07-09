Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41VWS | ISIN: US48208F3038 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.07.26 | 17:40
1,260 US-Dollar
-3,82 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONK INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insider Buying: Bonk, Inc. President Mitchell Rudy Executes Third Consecutive Open-Market Purchase, Acquiring 11,659 Additional Shares

Recent Acquisitions Total Over 33,000 Shares as Executive Leadership Reinforces Confidence in Underlying Asset Value

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today announced that Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), President of the Company and a core contributor to the BONK ecosystem, has executed a third consecutive open-market purchase of Bonk, Inc. common stock, acquiring an additional 11,659 shares at an average price of $1.47 per share.

This transaction follows his recently announced purchases of 12,000 and 10,000 shares, bringing his total recent open-market acquisitions to 33,659 shares. This sustained pattern of insider buying demonstrates leadership's deep alignment with shareholders and reflects management's ongoing belief that the Company's shares remain undervalued relative to its asset base.

Consistent Accumulation The decision to continuously accumulate shares on the open market reflects management's unwavering confidence in Bonk, Inc.'s asset accumulation strategy. As the Company expands its digital asset treasury and fortifies its balance sheet, executive leadership is directly demonstrating its commitment to the long-term vision and the fundamental value of the Company's liquid holdings.

Executive Commentary "My ongoing accumulation of Bonk, Inc. stock is a direct reflection of my confidence in our operational execution and the strength of the BONK ecosystem," said Mitchell Rudy. "I have consistently stated that I will put my capital where my conviction is, and this third purchase demonstrates my unwavering commitment to our long-term strategy. We are actively expanding our digital asset treasury and building sustainable value, and I see a highly compelling opportunity in the future of this Company."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/insider-buying-bonk-inc.-president-mitchell-rudy-executes-third-cons-1188733

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.