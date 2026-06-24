Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Enrique Reichhard has been appointed as Vice-President Exploration of VLLC.

Mr. Reichhard is a Chilean-German geologist with over 45 years of exploration and mine-development experience across Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, Peru, and South Africa. He has held senior leadership roles including Director & President of Codelco Do Brasil Mineração, Country Manager & Director of Billiton Ecuador, and General Manager & Director of Minera Teck Chile, and has contributed to four projects that were developed into producing mines. Mr. Reichhard holds an M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from Rhodes University and an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from Queen's University, with deep expertise in copper porphyry and precious-metal systems.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Reichhard to the Company. His extensive experience in exploration, project development and mine-building across Latin America, combined with his deep technical expertise in copper porphyry and precious-metal systems, will be invaluable as we advance our exploration strategy in Argentina. Having contributed to multiple projects that successfully transitioned into producing mines, he brings exactly the type of leadership and geological insight that can help unlock the significant potential of our portfolio." - Dr. Titus Gebel, Chairman of VLLC.

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan (together, the "Plans"), the board of directors has approved the grant of 1,750,000 stock options (the "Options") and 3,180,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company. Of the aggregate grant, 850,000 Options and 3,180,000 RSUs were granted to insiders of the Company (within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange). No Options or RSUs were granted to any person performing investor relations activities.

The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.20 per share, being a price not less than the discounted market price permitted under the policies of the Exchange. The Options vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and expire five years from the date of grant. The RSUs vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and, upon vesting, will be settled in common shares of the Company issued from treasury. Any unvested RSUs will be forfeited upon termination of employment or engagement, as applicable, in accordance with the terms of the Plans.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the appointment of Mr. Reichhard as Vice-President Exploration and the anticipated benefits and contributions of his appointment; the receipt of Exchange acceptance of the Options and the RSUs; the vesting and exercise of the Options and the vesting and settlement of the RSUs; and the Company's business objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Exchange may not accept the Options or the RSUs on the terms described, that key personnel may not perform as anticipated, and risks relating to mineral exploration generally. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302607

Source: Argentina Metals Corp.