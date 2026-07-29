Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at the market open on July 29, 2026 under the symbol "VLLCF".

"Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States," said Raymond D. Harari, CEO of VLLC. "Listing on the OTCQB positions Argentina Metals with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."

Additionally, the Company is applying for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Shares on the OTCQB.

The Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VLLC" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VA5". The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta and will continue to satisfy its continuous disclosure obligations through SEDAR+. The OTCQB listing does not result in the issuance of any additional securities of the Company.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the commencement and continuation of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing, including enhanced share liquidity, increased visibility in the American investment community and the development of an American shareholder base; and the Company's business objectives and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307053

Source: Argentina Metals Corp.