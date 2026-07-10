Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Raymond D. Harari, Chief Executive Officer of Argentina Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VLLC), joined Guillaume Legare, Head, Latin America, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Mendoza Province Governor Alfredo Cornejo and Minister of Energy and Environment Jimena Latorre, alongside key investors, industry leaders, and stakeholders dedicated to advancing Mendoza's mining sector.

Argentina Metals is a Canadian-domiciled mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of copper assets in highly prospective and underexplored districts of Mendoza. The Company holds a 100%-owned district-scale land package with significant discovery potential and no underlying royalties or encumbrances other than those payable to the Province of Mendoza. Backed by an experienced international management team spanning Latin America, Europe, and Canada, Argentina Metals is well positioned to contribute to the responsible development of Mendoza's mineral wealth while connecting one of Argentina's most promising emerging copper districts with global capital markets.

Backed by an experienced international management team with deep roots across Latin America, Europe, and Canada, Argentina Metals is uniquely positioned to contribute to the sustainable development of Mendoza's mineral wealth while maximizing value for global investors.

For more information, please go to www.argentinametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304718

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange