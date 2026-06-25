Elsevier Limited: Elsevier Expands LeapSpace with New Agentic Capabilities for Tasks Across the Complete Research Workflow

Writing Coach, Claim Radar, and Compare Tables go live from today - grounded in the world's leading scientific knowledge base of 20+ million peer-reviewed articles and books, and 100+ million scientific records

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier is expanding LeapSpace, the research-grade AI workspace, with new agentic capabilities that help researchers carry out an even greater range of tasks within their complex workflow to drive better outcomes with confidence.

Designed specifically for the end-to-end research workflow, LeapSpace accelerates discovery, helps researchers calibrate the strength of the evidence and supports critical thinking. LeapSpace draws on 20+ million full-text peer-reviewed articles and books from Elsevier and over 1,000 new content licensing partners - including Emerald Publishing, IOP Publishing, NEJM Group, and Sage Publishing - as well as 100+ million scientific records from 7,000+ publishers on Scopus. Results are grounded in peer-reviewed literature, citations are traceable to sources, Trust Cards help researchers calibrate the strength of evidence, and the researcher remains in control, with every recommended change requiring approval. No assumption is hidden; each output is verifiable.

General-purpose AI tools can generate text, summarize articles and automate some tasks. But researchers require something more demanding: the latest trusted peer-reviewed content, verifiable citations, transparent reasoning, research integrity safeguards, and enterprise-grade security and privacy. This is what LeapSpace is built for - not just better at the same task but a different standard of evidence entirely.

Built with research-grade AI, LeapSpace is already delivering results for thousands of researchers around the world: 97% report time savings, with more than half saving over 50% of their research time.¹ LeapSpace is now extending support to writing - the task researchers most want AI to help with²: more than half find writing clearly and concisely to convey complex ideas a challenge, rising to 60% among students and early-career researchers.³

LeapSpace's new AI tools for agentic workflows start to go live from today:

Writing Coach - a private and encrypted space where researchers draft, refine and strengthen their work in dialogue with an AI assistant. It contextualizes reasoning, showing how ideas and claims connect to the wider research landscape. It sharpens argument clarity, logic and evidential grounding, challenging assumptions and adding relevant evidence. Writing Coach identifies gaps by surfacing missing evidence, unanswered questions and new opportunities before manuscript submission. Researchers stay in control as every recommended change requires their approval.

- a private and encrypted space where researchers draft, refine and strengthen their work in dialogue with an AI assistant. It contextualizes reasoning, showing how ideas and claims connect to the wider research landscape. It sharpens argument clarity, logic and evidential grounding, challenging assumptions and adding relevant evidence. Writing Coach identifies gaps by surfacing missing evidence, unanswered questions and new opportunities before manuscript submission. Researchers stay in control as every recommended change requires their approval. Claim Radar - transparent evidence verification, assessing how closely claims align with the published literature - surfacing corroborating evidence, contradictions and areas of limited or evolving consensus. The result is a more transparent, evidence-grounded use of AI.

- transparent evidence verification, assessing how closely claims align with the published literature - surfacing corroborating evidence, contradictions and areas of limited or evolving consensus. The result is a more transparent, evidence-grounded use of AI. Compare Tables - makes literature comparison work faster. Researchers can now define the comparison dimensions they need, and LeapSpace extracts the evidence into a structured table, enabling researchers to customize it based on their specific research objectives.

- makes literature comparison work faster. Researchers can now define the comparison dimensions they need, and LeapSpace extracts the evidence into a structured table, enabling researchers to customize it based on their specific research objectives. Extended File Upload - Word documents can now be uploaded to LeapSpace, enabling researchers to bring a wider range of working materials into LeapSpace without format conversion. Uploaded files remain private, secure, encrypted, and are never used to train AI models.

- Word documents can now be uploaded to LeapSpace, enabling researchers to bring a wider range of working materials into LeapSpace without format conversion. Uploaded files remain private, secure, encrypted, and are never used to train AI models. Reference Export - the most requested update from the LeapSpace user community is now live. Researchers can export references directly into documents, accelerating drafting, literature review and citation management.

Judy Verses, President, Academic and Government at Elsevier, said: "LeapSpace now supports even more tasks across the research workflow, and the trusted scientific content it draws on is continually growing as we collaborate with more publishers. Researchers tell us this means stronger scientific arguments, it's quicker to find the evidence they need, and this results in greater confidence - this matters, because the stakes in science are high."

Dr. Khaled Alosmani, Professorship of Electrical Energy Systems, Helmut Schmidt University, Germany, said: "Conducting literature reviews is essential to ensure better product innovation. This process consumes a great deal of time, and important research can easily be overlooked. LeapSpace significantly improves efficiency by providing access to highly relevant research and the latest papers from different publishers. These can be summarized, critiqued, assessed, and organized in just a few minutes using a straightforward and clear prompt."

Dr. Sunil Kumar Satpathy, Head of the Central Library, National Institute of Technology Raipur, India, said: "LeapSpace helps researchers overcome intense time pressure, information overload, and missed insights. It boosts efficiency in literature reviews, supports mission-oriented research, and helps identify research gaps and trends. Our researchers appreciate that LeapSpace provides comprehensive, peer-reviewed content and responsible AI in one place."

Research-grade AI, grounded in human expertise

LeapSpace uses a multi-model AI approach, selecting models based on the task to ensure optimal outcomes. It is built on enterprise-grade data protection and security. All customer data is private and never used to train third-party models. Elsevier ensures responsible AI use and data privacy in its AI solutions, in line with its Privacy Principles.

LeapSpace is available globally for institutions, corporations, and individual academics and students to purchase. For more information, please visit www.elsevier.com/leapspace

Notes to Editors

For videos of LeapSpace and its new research workflow features:

Writing Coach overview

Writing Coach demo

LeapSpace

1 Elsevier user survey, Jan-Feb 2026, N=556. ² Elsevier study, Aug 2025, N=1,367. ³ Elsevier user survey, Aug 2025, N=224.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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