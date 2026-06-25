Framework supports delivery of essential infrastructure programs, strengthening resilience and long-term value

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been named as a supplier on the United Kingdom's Government Commercial Agency's (GCA) Construction Professional Services 2 framework, one of Europe's largest public sector infrastructure frameworks. It provides public sector organizations with streamlined, compliant access to construction and infrastructure professional services.

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The framework supports delivery across the U.K. and international government estates.

The four-year framework enables central government departments and a wide range of public sector organizations to procure services more efficiently, supporting the delivery of infrastructure and built environment programs that underpin economic growth and essential services.

Jacobs has been appointed across eight lots covering a broad range of construction and infrastructure services:

Lot 1: General infrastructure and built environment

Lot 2: Architectural

Lot 3: Project management

Lot 5: Defense

Lot 7: International

Lot 9a: Flood risk and asset management technical services (England)

Lot 9b: Flood risk and asset management environmental services (England)

Lot 9c: Flood risk and asset management commercial and program services (England)

The framework supports delivery across the U.K. and international government estates.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Richard Sanderson said:"Building on our role on the previous framework, this latest appointment expands our ability to support the U.K. public sector in delivering complex infrastructure and capital programs at scale. By bringing together our program management, technical advisory and design capabilities, we help asset owners improve delivery performance and achieve better long-term outcomes for communities and taxpayers."

Through the framework, public sector asset owners can access Jacobs' multidisciplinary services, including program and project management, engineering and design, technical advisory, architecture, asset management and sustainability support. These services support improved delivery certainty, integration across programs and whole-life value for infrastructure investments.

The appointment builds on Jacobs' track record supporting U.K. government frameworks and major infrastructure programs. Jacobs was previously named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service's latest Management Consultancy Framework, providing advisory services to support infrastructure delivery, improve value from public investment and advance major national programs.

GCA is the U.K.'s central commercial and procurement organization, connecting public and private sectors to achieve the best outcomes for the U.K. and its citizens. GCA uses its commercial expertise to create a simpler procurement experience that redirects valuable resources into essential public services creating value for the nation.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instream, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 5,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with HAM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs, creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

About Government Commercial Agency

GCA is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about GCA, visit: www.gca.gov.uk

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