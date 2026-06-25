

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $407.8 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $304.0 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $421.6 million or $3.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $3.71 billion from $3.27 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $407.8 Mln. vs. $304.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.54 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $3.71 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.



Fiscal 2027 Financial Outlook: Total sales of $13.60 billion to $13.75 billion Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $11.10 to $11.35



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