Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "VA5".

"The commencement of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks an important milestone for Argentina Metals. The FSE is one of the world's largest exchange-trading platforms by trading volume and serves as a gateway to one of the deepest pools of mining and natural resource investors in Europe. As a German entrepreneur who co-founded Frankfurt-listed Deutsche Rohstoff AG, one of Germany's most successful publicly listed natural resources companies, I appreciate the importance of access to European capital markets and the value of a diversified international shareholder base. We expect our Frankfurt listing to increase the Company's visibility across Germany and the broader European investment community, enhance share liquidity and support our long-term growth strategy." - Dr. Titus Gebel, Chairman of Argentina Metals Corp.

The listing of the Company's Shares on the FSE, in addition to the TSX Venture Exchange, is expected to heighten exposure of the Company in the European marketplace, which features an investor base traditionally active in the junior mining sector. The Company is of the view that listing on the FSE will enhance its share liquidity and support the development of an active and engaged European investor base.

The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta and will continue to satisfy its continuous disclosure obligations through SEDAR+. The FSE listing does not result in the issuance of any additional securities of the Company.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the commencement and continuation of trading of the Company's common shares on the FSE; the anticipated benefits of the FSE listing, including enhanced share liquidity, increased visibility in the European investment community and the development of a European shareholder base; and the Company's business objectives and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302638

Source: Argentina Metals Corp.