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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 18:56
200,85 Euro
-2,69 % -5,55
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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Becomes Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock

By bringing Claude directly to its clients, Hexaware is reinforcing its AI-first strategy and positioning itself to support the entire AI lifecycle, from model access and customization to implementation and managed services. Developed by Anthropic with a strong focus on safety and reliability, Claude is built for enterprise use. Its advanced AI methodology and context window make it well-suited for complex, high-stakes applications across industries such as financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail-areas where Hexaware has deep domain expertise and a global delivery presence.

"This authorization reflects the Foundational AI capability that we've built and the trust our clients have placed in us. Claude's safety-first design is what highly regulated industries need-and Hexaware has the domain knowledge, engineering excellence, and delivery scale to take it from a model to a working solution," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head - Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware.

What This Means for Hexaware Customers

Hexaware's Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock status translates into immediate, tangible advantages for enterprise customers:

  • Direct access to Claude models: Simplified, enterprise-grade access to Claude models, reducing procurement friction and speeding time-to-value
  • End-to-end AI delivery: Global Hexaware team combining Claude with industry solutions, integration services, and change management, delivering fully operational AI
  • Built-in responsible AI: Anthropic's safety-first models paired with Hexaware's governance for secure deployment in regulated and critical environments
  • Scalable customization: Tailored deployments (RAG, custom prompts, domain tuning) to maximize relevance and performance
  • Unified engagement: Single commercial framework with consolidated billing, SLA-backed support, and clear accountability
  • Faster innovation: Harnessing Hexaware's delivery speed to leverage Anthropic advancements will help clients to stay at the forefront of AI

Hexaware's authorized reseller status strengthens its ability to deliver Claude-powered solutions across key use cases, including intelligent document processing, automated compliance, advanced customer service, clinical data summarization, supply chain intelligence, and AI-assisted software engineering.

Hexaware is scaling these Claude-first solutions for clients, prioritizing AI in the software development life cycle (SDLC), private equity transformation, and cybersecurity. The company has also established a dedicated AI center of excellence (CoE) to support its AI strategy, architecture, and implementation across its global delivery network.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at www.hexaware.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-becomes-anthropic-authorized-reseller-for-amazon-bedrock-302810884.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.