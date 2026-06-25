Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Becomes Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock

By bringing Claude directly to its clients, Hexaware is reinforcing its AI-first strategy and positioning itself to support the entire AI lifecycle, from model access and customization to implementation and managed services. Developed by Anthropic with a strong focus on safety and reliability, Claude is built for enterprise use. Its advanced AI methodology and context window make it well-suited for complex, high-stakes applications across industries such as financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail-areas where Hexaware has deep domain expertise and a global delivery presence.

"This authorization reflects the Foundational AI capability that we've built and the trust our clients have placed in us. Claude's safety-first design is what highly regulated industries need-and Hexaware has the domain knowledge, engineering excellence, and delivery scale to take it from a model to a working solution," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head - Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware.

What This Means for Hexaware Customers

Hexaware's Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock status translates into immediate, tangible advantages for enterprise customers:

Direct access to Claude models: Simplified, enterprise-grade access to Claude models, reducing procurement friction and speeding time-to-value

Simplified, enterprise-grade access to Claude models, reducing procurement friction and speeding time-to-value End-to-end AI delivery: Global Hexaware team combining Claude with industry solutions, integration services, and change management, delivering fully operational AI

Global Hexaware team combining Claude with industry solutions, integration services, and change management, delivering fully operational AI Built-in responsible AI: Anthropic's safety-first models paired with Hexaware's governance for secure deployment in regulated and critical environments

Anthropic's safety-first models paired with Hexaware's governance for secure deployment in regulated and critical environments Scalable customization: Tailored deployments (RAG, custom prompts, domain tuning) to maximize relevance and performance

Tailored deployments (RAG, custom prompts, domain tuning) to maximize relevance and performance Unified engagement: Single commercial framework with consolidated billing, SLA-backed support, and clear accountability

Single commercial framework with consolidated billing, SLA-backed support, and clear accountability Faster innovation: Harnessing Hexaware's delivery speed to leverage Anthropic advancements will help clients to stay at the forefront of AI

Hexaware's authorized reseller status strengthens its ability to deliver Claude-powered solutions across key use cases, including intelligent document processing, automated compliance, advanced customer service, clinical data summarization, supply chain intelligence, and AI-assisted software engineering.

Hexaware is scaling these Claude-first solutions for clients, prioritizing AI in the software development life cycle (SDLC), private equity transformation, and cybersecurity. The company has also established a dedicated AI center of excellence (CoE) to support its AI strategy, architecture, and implementation across its global delivery network.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at www.hexaware.com.

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