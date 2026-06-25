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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 18:27
131,25 Euro
+1,82 % +2,35
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
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VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
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130,25130,9519:03
130,15131,0519:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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VINCI: Report on payments made during fiscal year 2025 by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities for their extractive activities

VINCI
Public limited company (SA) with capital of € 1,464,729,242.50
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com
___________________________________________________

Report on payments made
during fiscal year 2025
by VINCI group subsidiaries
to public authorities
for their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 232-6-2 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2025 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or more than €100,000, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2025, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the €100,000 threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report set out below.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal year 2025, these payments were the following:
Download: https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81a33e38-027e-4f5d-a05a-5d4216c4f7be

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 23 June 2026.

Nanterre, 23 June 2026
The VINCI Board of Directors and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

Pierre Anjolras
Chief Executive Officer


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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