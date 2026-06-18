

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Traffic on Vinci SA (VCISY, DG.PA) Autoroutes' intercity networks rose in May from a year earlier, and passenger traffic at Vinci Airports edged up, the French infrastructure group said. For the first five months of fiscal 2026, Autoroutes traffic dropped 1.8 percent, while passenger traffic grew 0.6 percent.



In the autoroutes segment, traffic rose 0.3 percent in May with Light vehicle traffic up 0.8 percent, as the timing of the Ascension and Pentecost weekends which fell in May this year versus May-June and June in 2025, respectively, offset the impact of higher fuel prices, particularly diesel.



Heavy vehicle traffic fell 2.7 percent, hit by two fewer working days compared with May 2025.



In the airport segment, Passenger traffic across Vinci Airports' network rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in May.



A 3 percent growth in Portugal, 8.8 percent rise in Serbia, and 7.3 percent growth in Hungary, among others, offset a 13 percent drop in the United States, 7.3 percent decline in Japan, 18 percent drop in Cambodia, and a 0.7 percent decline in UK.



Commercial air traffic movements, or ATMs, across the network fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in May, mainly on declines in the U.S., Japan, and Cambodia. This was partly offset by growth in many other regions, including Cabo Verde, Costa Rica, and Hungary.



For the 5-month period ended May, VINCI Airports' ATMs dropped 1.8 percent.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, shares of Vinci were gaining 0.15 percent, changing hands at 130.30 euros.



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