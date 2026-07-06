

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY), a French concessions and construction company, on Monday said its UK subsidiary FM Conway has been awarded three long-term road infrastructure and maintenance contracts in Greater London with a combined value of nearly €70 million per year.



The contracts include an infrastructure services agreement with Westminster City Council covering the design, construction, inspection and maintenance of roads and related infrastructure. The contract is worth about €60 million annually and has an initial term of eight and a half years, with an option to extend for a further four years.



FM Conway also secured two contracts from the London borough of Bromley for road maintenance services and planned and emergency road works. The contracts are worth about €8 million per year in total and have an initial term of six years, with the possibility of a four-year extension.



VINCI shares rose 0.79% to close at €127.90 in Paris on Friday.



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