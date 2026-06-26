Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
Stuttgart
26.06.26 | 14:50
4,390 Euro
-1,46 % -0,065
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3854,45015:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Humana AB: Humana Finland expands its pipeline for organic growth

Over the past year, Humana has strengthened its focus on organic growth, including a strengthened sales organization in Finland. The expansion is primarily driven by demand within disability, and a pipeline for new units has been built up corresponding to annual revenue of approximately SEK 270 million.

Humana Finland is accelerating its growth rate and has signed lease agreements for new units during the years 2027-2029 with a total expected annual revenue of approximately SEK 270 million. The new units will expand all of Humana Finland's service areas, with a majority in disability. In addition, there will be replacements of existing old properties with modern and environmentally friendly care properties.

-Our growth plan in the coming years will be based on strategic new projects, diversification of the service offering and replacement of old properties, says Leila Rutanen, President of Humana Finland.

For more information, please contact:

Ewelina Pettersson
Head of Investor Relations
+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us
Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.