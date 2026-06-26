Humana AB: Humana Finland expands its pipeline for organic growth

Over the past year, Humana has strengthened its focus on organic growth, including a strengthened sales organization in Finland. The expansion is primarily driven by demand within disability, and a pipeline for new units has been built up corresponding to annual revenue of approximately SEK 270 million.

Humana Finland is accelerating its growth rate and has signed lease agreements for new units during the years 2027-2029 with a total expected annual revenue of approximately SEK 270 million. The new units will expand all of Humana Finland's service areas, with a majority in disability. In addition, there will be replacements of existing old properties with modern and environmentally friendly care properties.



-Our growth plan in the coming years will be based on strategic new projects, diversification of the service offering and replacement of old properties, says Leila Rutanen, President of Humana Finland.



For more information, please contact:

Ewelina Pettersson

Head of Investor Relations

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se



About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/