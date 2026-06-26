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WKN: A2DRTZ | ISIN: LU1598757687 | Ticker-Symbol: ARRD
Xetra
26.06.26 | 15:28
52,56 Euro
-3,13 % -1,70
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,3452,3815:49
52,4452,4615:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 15:34 Uhr
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ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal publishes its 2025 Payments to Governments in respect of extractive activities report

26 June 2026, 15:15 CET

ArcelorMittal ('the Company') has today filed its 2025 Payments to Governments in respect of extractive activities report, which provides a consolidated overview of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in 2025 to governments regarding its mining operations.

The report, which complies with reporting requirements under Luxembourg law, is available for download from https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/reports-and-policies.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal
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ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2025 generated revenues of $61.4 billion, produced 55.6 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 48.8 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.
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ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
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http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/?

ArcelorMittal Investor Relations contact information
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
Bonds/Credit +33 157 955 035

ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications contact information
Paul Weigh
Tel: +44 20 3214 2419
E-mailpress@arcelormittal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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