

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance in cautious trade Friday morning with concerns about the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S., and AI valuations forcing investors to refrain from making big moves.



The benchmark CAC 40, moving in a tight range between 8,316.79 and 8,50.83, was up 5.65 points or 0.07% at 8,332.27 a few minutes ago.



ArcelorMittal climbed 5.5% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock's rating to 'Neutral' from 'Underweight' and raised its price target to EUR46.10 from EUR42.70.



Saint-Gobain and Stellantis moved up 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.



Michelin, Eurofins Scientific, Publicis Groupe and EssilorLuxottica gained 1.1%-1.4%. Unibail Rodamco advanced nearly 1%, while Societe Generale, Capgemini, Hermes International, Accor and Orange gained 0.4%-0.6%.



Thales dropped nearly 2%. Legrand shed 1.1%, while Safran, Schneider Electric, Engie, STMicroelectronics, LVMH and Euronext drifted down 0.3%-0.7%.



In economic news, data from statistical office INSEE showed the annual inflation rate in France eased to 1.8% in June from an over two-year high of 2.4% in May, confirming preliminary estimates.



Core inflation slowed to 1.0% from 1.5%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3%, the first drop since January 2026.



Meanwhile, the EU-harmonised CPI also rose 2.0% year-on-year, down from 2.8% in May, while falling 0.3% on the month.



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