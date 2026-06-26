AS Ekspress Grupp to acquire out-of-home advertising company in Lithuania

On 26 June 2026, UAB LT Screens, 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, entered into the contract for the acquisition of 100% of shares in UAB LT Advert, an out-of-home advertising company, from UAB Anlaban.

UAB LT Advert is a well-known out-of-home advertising company in Lithuania, offering both static and digital media solutions on small and large advertising surfaces throughout Lithuania's largest municipalities. UAB LT Advert has approximately 25 employees.

The acquisition of LT Advert is an organic part of group's strategy. The main goal of the transaction is to expand the out-of-home advertising and digital screen business to the Lithuanian market and support the growth of the digital business. It is aligned with Ekspress Grupp's long-term strategy to grow revenues from digital products and services.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction. The transaction is partially financed with a loan from AS SEB Pank. The transaction is not considered as a significant transaction according to the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange "Requirements for Issuers". AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group's Management and Supervisory Boards are not personally interested in the transaction.

Completion of the transaction requires prior approval of the Lithuanian competition authority.

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.