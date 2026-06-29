Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brasiliens Moment für seltene Erden ist gekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 09:33
0,172 Euro
+7,84 % +0,013
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1720,17509:51
Dow Jones News
29.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum

DJ MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum 
29-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum 
Paris, France - June 26th 2026, 08:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs its shareholders that the quorum required by 
law and our articles of association for the holding of the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting called for 
Tuesday, June 30, 2026 will very probably not be reached. The general meeting will therefore very probably not be able 
to proceed to deliberation on first call. 
 
The Company informs its shareholders that, in the event that the quorum is not effectively reached on first call, the 
meeting will be held on second call on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 13:00 at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located 
at 11 Opera Avenue - 75001 Paris. A notice of second call will be published within the legal timeframes. 

* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2355274 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2355274 29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355274&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.