DJ MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum 29-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum Paris, France - June 26th 2026, 08:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs its shareholders that the quorum required by law and our articles of association for the holding of the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting called for Tuesday, June 30, 2026 will very probably not be reached. The general meeting will therefore very probably not be able to proceed to deliberation on first call. The Company informs its shareholders that, in the event that the quorum is not effectively reached on first call, the meeting will be held on second call on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 13:00 at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11 Opera Avenue - 75001 Paris. A notice of second call will be published within the legal timeframes. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: likely to be held on second call due to lack of quorum =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2355274 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2355274 29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 29, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)