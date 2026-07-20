DJ MHM Corporate: ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 20-Jul-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS Paris, France - July 20th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on second call on 17 July 2026 at 1:00 p.m., at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. Results of the General Meeting Shareholders present or represented together held 604,352 shares carrying voting rights, representing 16.78% of the share capital. This quorum allowed the Meeting to validly deliberate on ordinary matters, but not on extraordinary matters. Shareholders adopted all of the resolutions of an ordinary nature submitted to the vote, unanimously or by a large majority. For lack of sufficient quorum, the two resolutions of an extraordinary nature could not be put to a vote. Among the main resolutions adopted, shareholders notably: - approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, showing a loss of EUR535,519, and granted the directors full and unqualified discharge (quitus) for the performance of their duties; - resolved to allocate this loss in full to the "Retained earnings" account, bringing that account from -EUR17,584,888 to -EUR18,120,407, and not to distribute a dividend for the financial year; - approved the related-party agreements referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code for the 2025 financial year; - appointed Ms. Ana Silva and Ms. Andreia Gonçalves de Oliveira as members of the Board of Directors, for a term of six years. MHM thanks its shareholders for their participation and for the confidence they have placed in management through their votes. The voting results for each resolution are available online on the MHM CORPORATE website (mymatchingcompany.com), in the "General Meetings" section. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - GM 17.07 results =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2367902 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2367902 20-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)