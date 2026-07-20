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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
20.07.26 | 08:16
0,169 Euro
-0,59 % -0,001
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0,1710,17109:03
Dow Jones News
20.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
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MHM Corporate: ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DJ MHM Corporate: ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES 
ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
20-Jul-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 JULY 2026 AND REORGANIZES 
ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
Paris, France - July 20th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on 
second call on 17 July 2026 at 1:00 p.m., at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 
75001 Paris. 
 
Results of the General Meeting 
 
Shareholders present or represented together held 604,352 shares carrying voting rights, representing 16.78% of the 
share capital. This quorum allowed the Meeting to validly deliberate on ordinary matters, but not on extraordinary 
matters. 
 
Shareholders adopted all of the resolutions of an ordinary nature submitted to the vote, unanimously or by a large 
majority. For lack of sufficient quorum, the two resolutions of an extraordinary nature could not be put to a vote. 
 
Among the main resolutions adopted, shareholders notably: 
 
-  approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, showing a loss of EUR535,519, and granted 
the directors full and unqualified discharge (quitus) for the performance of their duties; 
 
-  resolved to allocate this loss in full to the "Retained earnings" account, bringing that account from -EUR17,584,888 
to -EUR18,120,407, and not to distribute a dividend for the financial year; 
 
-  approved the related-party agreements referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code for the 2025 
financial year; 
 
-  appointed Ms. Ana Silva and Ms. Andreia Gonçalves de Oliveira as members of the Board of Directors, for a term of 
six years. 
 
MHM thanks its shareholders for their participation and for the confidence they have placed in management through their 
votes. 
 
The voting results for each resolution are available online on the MHM CORPORATE website (mymatchingcompany.com), in 
the "General Meetings" section. 
* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - GM 17.07 results 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2367902 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2367902 20-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2367902&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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