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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 18:31
0,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1590,17418:55
Dow Jones News
01.07.2026 18:33 Uhr
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MHM Corporate: General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice

DJ MHM Corporate: General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice 
01-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice 
Paris, France - July 1st 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs its shareholders that the quorum required by 
law and the Company's articles of association was not reached at the combined ordinary and extraordinary general 
meeting called for Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as announced in a press release dated June 29, 2026. The general meeting was 
therefore unable to deliberate on first notice. 
 
Consequently, and as previously announced, the general meeting will be reconvened on second notice for Friday, July 17, 
2026 at 13:00 at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, Avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. This meeting 
was decided at the Company's Board of Directors meeting held on July 1, 2026 at 11:00. 
 
All mandatory legal publications and regulated information will be made within the required timelines, and all 
documentation relating to this general meeting remains available on MHM's website at the following address: https:// 
mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/, under the "General Meetings" section. 
 
* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - GM 17.07 - second convene 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2358262 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2358262 01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2358262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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