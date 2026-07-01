DJ MHM Corporate: General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice 01-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate - General Meeting of June 30, 2026: Quorum Not Reached and Meeting Reconvened for Second Notice Paris, France - July 1st 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs its shareholders that the quorum required by law and the Company's articles of association was not reached at the combined ordinary and extraordinary general meeting called for Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as announced in a press release dated June 29, 2026. The general meeting was therefore unable to deliberate on first notice. Consequently, and as previously announced, the general meeting will be reconvened on second notice for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 13:00 at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, Avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. This meeting was decided at the Company's Board of Directors meeting held on July 1, 2026 at 11:00. All mandatory legal publications and regulated information will be made within the required timelines, and all documentation relating to this general meeting remains available on MHM's website at the following address: https:// mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/, under the "General Meetings" section. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - GM 17.07 - second convene =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2358262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2358262 01-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 01, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)