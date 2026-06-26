DJ MHM Corporate: Debt Restructuring through Bonds Redeemable in Shares

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: Debt Restructuring through Bonds Redeemable in Shares 26-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate: Debt Restructuring through Bonds Redeemable in Shares Paris, France - June 26th 2026, 08:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces the restructuring of its indebtedness, through the issuance of new bonds redeemable in shares and the amendment of its existing bond, with a view to strengthening its capital structure. Issuance of new bonds redeemable in shares The Company has issued a new bond loan redeemable in shares in the amount of EUR 2,969,599, represented by 2,969,599 bonds with a nominal value of one (1) euro each. These bonds were subscribed, by set-off against certain, liquid and due claims on the Company, by: -- Mr Diede van den Ouden, for EUR 1,719,599; -- Tonner Drones, for EUR 1,250,000. Tonner Drones is represented by Mr Diede van den Ouden, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Preferential subscription rights were waived and the issuance reserved to the above subscribers. Amendment of the existing bond In parallel, the Company and Mr Diede van den Ouden have signed an amendment to the bond redeemable in shares issued on 9 October 2025, in the amount of EUR 720,310, in order to align its terms with those of the new issuance. Key terms Following these operations, all bonds redeemable in shares, representing a total amount of EUR 3,689,909, carry harmonised terms: -- redemption in shares at a ratio of one (1) new share for one (1) bond, subject to contractual adjustments; -- maturity on 31 December 2029; -- annual interest of 5%; -- no redemption in shares may bring a holder to 15% or more of the Company's share capital or voting rights. Carried out by set-off of receivables, these operations generate no cash proceeds for the Company. These operations convert substantially all of the Company's financial indebtedness into instruments redeemable in shares, with only operating payables remaining. Full redemption of the bonds in shares could lead, subject to adjustments, to the issuance of 3,689,909 new shares, which will be submitted for admission to trading on Euronext. In addition, the Company intends to proceed shortly with a capital increase. The proceeds of this transaction would be intended to finance its operating costs, to settle its supplier payables, and to support the development of new activities, the nature of which will be specified at a later stage. These operations were decided by the Board of Directors on 25 June 2026, within the framework of the authorisations granted by the general meeting of February 2nd 2026, and will be presented in the statutory auditors' special report. All legal publications and regulated disclosures will be made within the required timeframes. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - Debt Restructuring through Bonds Redeemable in Shares =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2354386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2354386 26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 26, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)