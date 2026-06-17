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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 09:55
0,165 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1720,17418:53
Dow Jones News
17.06.2026 18:33 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MHM Corporate: Change in the governance

DJ MHM Corporate: Change in the governance 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: Change in the governance 
17-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Corporate - Change in the governance 
 
Paris, France - June 17th 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces that Mr Diede van den Ouden has resigned 
from his positions as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Company. This resignation took effect as of 
17 June 2026. 
 
Mr van den Ouden joined the management of MHM Corporate in December 2025. His experience with turnaround projects 
helped to guide MHM and its new management through the first steps of this turnaround. The most important steps have 
now been taken. The Board of Directors and the Company will continue this process. 
 
The Board of Directors warmly thanks Mr van den Ouden for his commitment and steadfast support. At a meeting of the 
Board held on 17 June 2026, Mr Rudie Reedijk was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. The functions of 
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer are therefore now combined. 
 
Management is now fully focused on the future of the Company, in particular a capital increase intended to settle its 
liabilities and provide the resources needed for the next twelve to eighteen months. 
 
"MHM Corporate has taken the first steps of its turnaround. The road ahead remains demanding and hurdles remain, but we 
are moving forward with confidence and determination. I want to thank Diede van den Ouden for his unwavering support. 
Management and the Company were able to benefit from his experience and commitment. From here, the Company is in a 
position to execute its turnaround and refinancing strategy," said Rudie Reedijk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
of MHM Corporate. 
 
* * * 
 
About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - Change in the governance 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2348438 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2348438 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2348438&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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