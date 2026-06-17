DJ MHM Corporate: Change in the governance

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: Change in the governance 17-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate - Change in the governance Paris, France - June 17th 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces that Mr Diede van den Ouden has resigned from his positions as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Company. This resignation took effect as of 17 June 2026. Mr van den Ouden joined the management of MHM Corporate in December 2025. His experience with turnaround projects helped to guide MHM and its new management through the first steps of this turnaround. The most important steps have now been taken. The Board of Directors and the Company will continue this process. The Board of Directors warmly thanks Mr van den Ouden for his commitment and steadfast support. At a meeting of the Board held on 17 June 2026, Mr Rudie Reedijk was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. The functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer are therefore now combined. Management is now fully focused on the future of the Company, in particular a capital increase intended to settle its liabilities and provide the resources needed for the next twelve to eighteen months. "MHM Corporate has taken the first steps of its turnaround. The road ahead remains demanding and hurdles remain, but we are moving forward with confidence and determination. I want to thank Diede van den Ouden for his unwavering support. Management and the Company were able to benefit from his experience and commitment. From here, the Company is in a position to execute its turnaround and refinancing strategy," said Rudie Reedijk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MHM Corporate. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - Change in the governance =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2348438 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2348438 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 17, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)