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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 08:55
0,163 Euro
-0,91 % -0,002
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1720,17609:49
Dow Jones News
09.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MHM Corporate: announces the availability of its general meeting documentation

DJ MHM Corporate: announces the availability of its general meeting documentation 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: announces the availability of its general meeting documentation 
09-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Corporate announces the availability of its general meeting documentation 
 
Paris, France - June 9th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces the availability on its website of the 
documentation for its general meeting, called for June 30, 2026. 
 
As a reminder, the combined annual general meeting has been called for Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the 
offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. 
 
The general meeting will be asked to deliberate on the following agenda: 
Ordinary business  
 
 1. Approval of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and discharge to 
  the directors; 
 2. Allocation of the result for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025; 
 3. Approval of the related-party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 of the French Commercial Code; 
 
 4. Appointment of Ms. Ana Silva as a member of the board of directors; 
 5. Appointment of Ms. Andreia Gonçalves de Oliveira as a member of the board of directors; 
 6. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to Mr. Jean-François Ott in 
  respect of his office as chairman of the board of directors (ex-post vote); 
 7. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to Mr. Jean-François Ott in 
  respect of his office as chief executive officer for the period from January 1, 2025 to December 15, 2025 (ex-post 
  vote); 
 8. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to Mr. Diede van den Ouden in 
  respect of his office as chief executive officer for the period from December 15, 2025 to December 31, 2025 
  (ex-post vote); 
 9. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to the non-executive directors 
  (ex-post vote); 
10. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Jean-François Ott in respect of his office as chairman of the 
  board of directors for the period from January 1, 2026 to February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 
11. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Diede van den Ouden in respect of his office as chairman of 
  the board of directors as from February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 
12. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Diede van den Ouden in respect of his office as chief 
  executive officer from January 1, 2026 to February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 
13. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Rudie Reedijk in respect of his office as chief executive 
  officer as from February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 
14. Approval of the compensation policy for non-executive directors for fiscal year 2026 (ex-ante vote); 
 
15. Powers to carry out formalities; 
  
 
Extraordinary business 

16. Delegation of authority to the board of directors to decide on a reverse stock split of the Company's 
  shares; 
17. Powers to carry out formalities. 
  
 
All documentation relating to this general meeting is available on MHM's website at the following address: https:// 
mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ , under the "General Meetings" section. 
 
* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - AGOE 30.06.26 - agenda 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   MHM Corporate 
       27, avenue de l'Opéra 
       75001 Paris 
       France 
E-mail:    contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:   https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:     FR001400IE67 
Euronext   MHM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 2341852 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2341852 09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2341852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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