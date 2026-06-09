DJ MHM Corporate: announces the availability of its general meeting documentation

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: announces the availability of its general meeting documentation 09-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate announces the availability of its general meeting documentation Paris, France - June 9th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) announces the availability on its website of the documentation for its general meeting, called for June 30, 2026. As a reminder, the combined annual general meeting has been called for Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. The general meeting will be asked to deliberate on the following agenda: Ordinary business 1. Approval of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and discharge to the directors; 2. Allocation of the result for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025; 3. Approval of the related-party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 of the French Commercial Code; 4. Appointment of Ms. Ana Silva as a member of the board of directors; 5. Appointment of Ms. Andreia Gonçalves de Oliveira as a member of the board of directors; 6. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to Mr. Jean-François Ott in respect of his office as chairman of the board of directors (ex-post vote); 7. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to Mr. Jean-François Ott in respect of his office as chief executive officer for the period from January 1, 2025 to December 15, 2025 (ex-post vote); 8. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to Mr. Diede van den Ouden in respect of his office as chief executive officer for the period from December 15, 2025 to December 31, 2025 (ex-post vote); 9. Approval of the compensation elements due or awarded for fiscal year 2025 to the non-executive directors (ex-post vote); 10. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Jean-François Ott in respect of his office as chairman of the board of directors for the period from January 1, 2026 to February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 11. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Diede van den Ouden in respect of his office as chairman of the board of directors as from February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 12. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Diede van den Ouden in respect of his office as chief executive officer from January 1, 2026 to February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 13. Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Rudie Reedijk in respect of his office as chief executive officer as from February 2, 2026 (ex-ante vote); 14. Approval of the compensation policy for non-executive directors for fiscal year 2026 (ex-ante vote); 15. Powers to carry out formalities; Extraordinary business 16. Delegation of authority to the board of directors to decide on a reverse stock split of the Company's shares; 17. Powers to carry out formalities. All documentation relating to this general meeting is available on MHM's website at the following address: https:// mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ , under the "General Meetings" section. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - AGOE 30.06.26 - agenda =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext MHM Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 2341852 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2341852 09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 09, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)