

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said Monday it has launched AXELIOS 1, a next-generation single-molecule sequencing platform powered by its proprietary sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology.



The platform is capable of producing end-to-end whole-genome sequencing results within hours in research workflows.



The company said AXELIOS 1 combines accuracy, speed, scalability and cost efficiency, enabling laboratories of different sizes to tailor workflows and support a broader range of research applications.



Roche said the global sequencing market is valued at about $7.3 billion and is expected to grow at a double-digit rate over the next few years across both research and clinical applications



'AXELIOS 1 will deliver a disruptive sequencing solution that combines high accuracy with unprecedented speed and scalability. These attributes, combined with our high level of cost efficiency, will enable the sequencing community to develop applications that previously were not feasible,' said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. 'Additionally, in the future, AXELIOS 1 has the same potential to enable the next generation of clinical applications and unlock new frontiers in personalised healthcare.'



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