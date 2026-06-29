Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold-silver vein system at the Balrog Target, located within its wholly-owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project in central British Columbia. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres, have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

Highlights:

New gold-silver vein discovery at the Balrog Target

Discovery hole 3TS-26-03 intersected: 10.62 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold and 38.14 g/t silver Including 1.75 metres grading 6.45 g/t gold and 114.86 g/t silver

Hole 3TS-26-18 intersected: 3.33 metres grading 4.38 g/t gold and 42.17 g/t silver Including 0.42 metres grading 22.98 g/t gold and 190.48 g/t silver

Follow-up drilling has confirmed continuity over approximately 100 metres strike length, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth

Balrog is located approximately 200 metres west of the Johnny Vein (52.46m grading 2.51 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 19.73 g/t silver (see news release dated July 31, 2025), previously the westernmost known mineralized vein within the 3Ts district

This discovery demonstrates the potential to expand the known mineralized footprint of the district and may contribute to future resource growth

This discovery validates a new exploration model based on arcuate and radial structural features interpreted from airborne geophysics

Additional targets generated by the model are currently being drill tested, with results pending

The Balrog discovery represents the first successful test of a new district-scale structural model developed from the Company's 2025 airborne geophysical survey conducted by Precision GeoSurveys. The discovery is significant as the target has no surface exposure, is concealed beneath approximately 30 metres of till cover, and was identified entirely through the integration of geophysics, structural interpretation, and geological modelling and represents an important expansion of the known mineralized footprint of the district.

Figure 1: Balrog Target location and revised geological model

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Figure 2: Balrog Target location and drill hole locations

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Initial assay results from the Balrog target are below:

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-26-03 135.38 146.00 10.62 2.23 38.14 including 135.58 136.00 0.62 5.32 53.23 including 137.25 139.00 1.75 6.45 114.86 including 141.00 142.00 0.50 4.68 70.00 3TS-26-17 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.96 21.00 and 151.35 156.00 4.15 1.09 13.49 including 151.35 152.00 0.73 1.86 8.22 and including 154.50 155.00 0.50 2.28 56.00 and 158.40 161.00 2.42 3.57 14.05 including 159.23 160.00 0.43 7.81 27.91 3TS-26-18 137.00 138.00 1.00 1.96 - and 149.00 152.00 3.33 4.38 42.17 including 151.00 151.00 0.42 22.98 190.48 3TS-26-19 325.28 328.00 2.72 1.44 - and 330.00 334.00 4.00 2.29 - including 331.00 332.00 1.00 3.18 -

Table 1: Balrog Target drill hole assay results

True widths are estimated to represent approximately 60-65% of reported core intervals, assuming a steeply dipping vein geometry. Further drilling is required to confirm the orientation and true thickness of the mineralized structure. These results demonstrate both lateral and vertical continuity within the newly discovered Balrog vein system.

Significance of the Discovery

Balrog represents the first successful discovery generated directly from the Company's new district-scale structural model. The ability to predict the location of a previously unknown vein system beneath deep till cover provides confidence that additional blind discoveries exist elsewhere across the property. In addition to validating the Company's exploration model, the discovery has the potential to contribute to the future resource growth at the 3Ts Project (see news release dated November 19, 2025). Further drilling will be required to determine the full extent and economic significance of the Balrog vein system.

Drilling continues at the Project to evaluate additional targets generated from the same exploration model, with assays currently pending.

New Exploration Model

For several years, the Company has believed that additional vein systems exist elsewhere within the 3Ts district. However, many of these potential targets are concealed beneath extensive glacial till and lack any surface exposure that would allow them to be identified through conventional prospecting and geochemical methods. Interpretation of the 2025 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey has led to the development of a new district-scale structural model for the property. The model proposes that emplacement of an underlying intrusive body caused doming of the Jurassic volcanic sequence, generating a series of arcuate stress fractures. Subsequent radial fractures developed as the system expanded and dilated, creating pathways for hydrothermal fluids responsible for forming the epithermal gold-silver veins observed throughout the district. The Company's Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems fit well within this framework. Furthermore, elevated thorium responses appear to coincide with areas of maximum structural dilation and may represent favourable locations for vein formation.

Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold, commented:

"The discovery of the Balrog vein is significant as it validates a completely new way of looking at the 3Ts district. For years we believed additional vein systems should exist beyond the known deposits, however many of these targets are concealed beneath till cover and have little or no surface expression.

Using the 2025 airborne geophysical survey, our technical team developed a model linking arcuate and radial structural features to zones of maximum dilation where hydrothermal fluids could accumulate and form gold-silver veins. Balrog was one of the first blind targets generated from this work, and drilling has now confirmed the presence of a new mineralized vein system.

Perhaps most importantly, Balrog demonstrates that the model works. The vein remains open along strike and at depth, and we have numerous additional targets across the district generated from the same interpretation that are currently being tested. We believe this has the potential to significantly expand the discovery pipeline at 3Ts."

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage (m) 3TS-26-03 362705 5876872 1168.00 90° -50 161 3TS-26-17 362700 5876925 1164.00 90° -50 184 3TS-26-18 362703 5876875 1166.77 110° -50 173 3TS-26-19 362700 5876925 1164.00 90° -65 347

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303167

Source: Independence Gold Corp