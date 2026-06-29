DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Jun-2026 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Bonus Plan Award Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.15 89,735

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-25

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 433770 EQS News ID: 2355182 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)