Keychron and GIZMART's co-developed split keyboard "Keychron Orca echo" has generated more than ¥300 million in GMV within five days of launch, setting a new record for the GIZMART platform

The project demonstrates continued demand for GIZMART's community-driven product development model and the strength of its engaged technology enthusiast community

The project highlights the scalability of the Company's content commerce platform and its ability to create new revenue opportunities through the integration of media, community engagement, crowdfunding, and product commercialization

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that "Keychron Orca echo," a co-development project between global keyboard brand Keychron and GIZMART, has generated gross merchandise value ("GMV"), the total value of orders and pledges placed through the platform, exceeding ¥300 million within five days of launch, setting a new record for the GIZMART platform.





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The project was launched through GIZMART, the content commerce and crowdfunding platform operated by Gizmodo Japan, one of the Company's flagship technology media brands. "Keychron Orca echo" was developed as part of the strategic partnership between Keychron, GIZMART, and Kopek Japan, which was established to strengthen community-driven product development and commercialization initiatives in Japan.

The project reflects the shared vision of leveraging GIZMART's engaged technology enthusiast community and content commerce capabilities to identify emerging user needs and create products tailored to the Japanese market. The strong market response to "Keychron Orca echo" demonstrates the effectiveness of this collaborative framework and highlights the growing commercial potential of community-driven product development.

The strong performance of "Keychron Orca echo" further validates GIZMART's role as a strategic component of the Company's content commerce business. By integrating media, community engagement, crowdfunding, and product commercialization, GIZMART enables the Company to create value beyond traditional digital publishing while providing global brands with direct access to highly engaged consumer communities. The project also demonstrates the scalability and repeatability of the Company's community-driven product development model.

The project builds upon the success of "Nape Pro," a previous co-development initiative launched through GIZMART. "Keychron Orca echo" has generated more than ¥300 million in cumulative GMV within five days of launch, setting a new record for the GIZMART platform and surpassing the previous single-project record. With the crowdfunding campaign still ongoing, the project continues to attract strong support from consumers. The Company believes the continued growth of GIZMART strengthens its ability to expand content commerce revenue opportunities and further demonstrates the scalability of its media-driven commerce model.





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"The strong performance of Keychron Orca echo demonstrates the value of bringing together media, community engagement, and product development. Through GIZMART, we have built a model that enables global brands to collaborate directly with highly engaged user communities, transforming audience insights into commercial opportunities.

Following the success of Nape Pro, this project further validates the scalability of our content commerce strategy and reinforces our belief that community-driven product development can create meaningful value for users and partners," said Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene.

The crowdfunding campaign remains ongoing, and further updates regarding the project will be announced in due course.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

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Source: TNL Mediagene