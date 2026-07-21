"Keychron Orca echo" has surpassed ¥500 million in GMV, becoming the first project in GIZMART history to reach this milestone

The crowdfunding campaign remains ongoing, with support continuing to grow from approximately 19,000 backers

The milestone represents tangible progress in the Company's strategic expansion of its content commerce business, with additional Keychron projects planned for launch on GIZMART

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that "Keychron Orca echo," a co-development project between Keychron and GIZMART, has surpassed ¥500 million in gross merchandise value ("GMV"),the total value of orders and pledges placed through the platform, becoming the first project in GIZMART's history to reach this milestone.





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Launched through GIZMART, the content commerce and crowdfunding platform operated by Gizmodo Japan, "Keychron Orca echo" has continued to attract strong support from consumers throughout its crowdfunding campaign. The project has now exceeded ¥500 million in GMV and attracted approximately 19,000 backers as of today, establishing a new benchmark for the GIZMART platform while the campaign remains ongoing.

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The strong performance of "Keychron Orca echo" further reinforces GIZMART's role as a strategic pillar of the Company's content commerce business. By integrating media, community engagement, crowdfunding, and product commercialization, GIZMART enables the Company to create value beyond traditional digital publishing while providing global brands with direct access to highly engaged consumer communities.

The success of "Keychron Orca echo" further demonstrates the scalability and commercial viability of the Company's community-driven product development model.

The Company also plans to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Keychron. In late July, GIZMART is expected to launch Keychron G6 HE UltraLight, Keychron's latest gaming mouse, making the product available through GIZMART ahead of other markets. While distinct from GIZMART's co-development initiatives, the launch further demonstrates the continued expansion of the strategic partnership between Keychron, GIZMART, and Kopek Japan, and the Company's commitment to growing its content commerce business through collaborations with leading global brands.

"Becoming the first project to surpass ¥500 million in GMV on GIZMART marks an important milestone not only for 'Keychron Orca echo,' but also for our content commerce business. We are grateful for the tremendous support from our users, community, and partners. This achievement reinforces our confidence that GIZMART can continue creating value by connecting global brands with passionate and engaged communities through our content commerce strategy, and we look forward to expanding this model through future collaborations," said Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene.



Building on this milestone, the Company intends to further expand its content commerce business through strategic collaborations that leverage its media brands, engaged communities, and product commercialization capabilities.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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Source: TNL Mediagene