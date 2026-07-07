Selected as one of eight Taiwan media organizations participating in the 2026 cohort of the Financial Times ("FT") Strategies AI Lab, supported by the Google News Initiative ("GNI")

The program supports participating organizations in exploring how AI can enhance newsroom workflows, audience engagement, content discoverability, and operational efficiency

TNL Mediagene's participation engages its Taiwan media brands, including The News Lens and Business Insider Taiwan

Participation reflects the Company's broader strategy for FY2026 to advance AI-enabled products, data-informed content strategies, and technology-supported media operations

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that it has been selected as one of eight Taiwan media organizations participating in the 2026 cohort of the Financial Times ("FT") Strategies AI Lab, supported by the Google News Initiative ("GNI").

The multi-month program supports participating media organizations in exploring how AI technologies can enhance newsroom workflows, audience engagement, content discoverability, and operational efficiency as the industry adapts to rapid changes driven by AI technologies. It also emphasizes responsible AI experimentation, governance, and long-term organizational development.

The 2026 Taiwan cohort comprises eight media organizations spanning print, magazine, wire service, and digital-native sectors. TNL Mediagene's participation engages its Taiwan media brands, including The News Lens and Business Insider Taiwan.

Participation aligns with the Company's broader strategic direction for FY2026, which is focused on advancing AI-enabled products, data-informed audience and content strategies, marketing technology solutions, and technology-supported media operations alongside its digital studio and content commerce businesses. Since FY2025, the Company has continued to incorporate AI across its operations while expanding internal experimentation and AI-assisted product development.

"Generative AI is reshaping how audiences discover, consume, and interact with digital content and information. We believe ongoing experimentation, operational learning, and responsible AI integration are increasingly important to the future of digital media. Through this program, we aim to evaluate how AI-enabled workflows, audience engagement, and operational efficiency can support the long-term development of our media and technology businesses," said Mario Yang, Co-Founder & Taiwan Chief Content Officer of TNL Mediagene.

The program is currently in its exploration and experimentation phase. The Company may provide further updates regarding relevant developments, or future initiatives where appropriate.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

About 2026 GNI Taiwan AI Lab

The 2026 GNI Taiwan AI Lab is a three-month hands-on program designed to support news organizations seeking to accelerate their AI learning journey and begin actively exploring practical AI application opportunities. The program combines the Financial Times' (FT) deep understanding of the news industry with Google's expertise in technology to help participating organizations advance AI experimentation and implementation.

The 2026 Taiwan AI Lab will invite eight news organizations to participate. Throughout the program, participating organizations will gradually develop a forward-looking and responsible vision for AI adoption, while exploring how AI can be applied within their organizations through practical experiments and testing. Participating news organizations are expected to have an established digital audience base, ideally with at least 500,000 monthly unique visitors. In addition, organizations should possess a certain level of talent and technical capabilities to leverage data and technology tools, conduct meaningful AI application experiments, and evaluate their impact on business performance and operations.

https://programmes.ftstrategies.com/ai-lab-taiwan-2026

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304219

Source: TNL Mediagene