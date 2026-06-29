Roche to supply atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in Excalipoint's future studies investigating the combination of EXP011 (CTM012) and atezolizumab in DLL3-expessing solid tumors

Initial study to focus on small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with potential extension into other tumor types such as neuroendocrine tumors (NET)

Excalipoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel T-cell engager (TCE) therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune disorders, today announced a clinical collaboration with Roche to explore the combination of Excalipoint's lead product candidate EXP011 (CTM012), a tri-specific T-cell engager targeting DLL3, CD3, and 4-1BB and Roche's atezolizumab in patients with DLL3-expressing solid tumors.

Roche will supply atezolizumab for use in the planned clinical studies. The clinical studies under the collaboration are designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of EXP011 combined with atezolizumab in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with potential extension into other tumor types such as neuroendocrine tumors (NET).

"We are pleased to partner with Roche to explore the combination potential of EXP011 and atezolizumab for patients with SCLC and other hard-to-treat solid tumors." said Lei Fang, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Excalipoint Therapeutics. "This collaboration enables us to evaluate a differentiated immuno-oncology combination strategy to address the limitations of current treatment regimens and deliver better clinical benefits for patients."

"This clinical collaboration with Roche will further crystallize the clinical value of EXP011 in solid tumors and accelerate the global development of this highly differentiated asset," said Jielun Zhu, Co-Founder, CFO CBO, Excalipoint Therapeutics. "This partnership is also a strong endorsement of the potential of EXP011 in overcoming treatment barriers of existing therapies to drive more durable response and improve patient outcomes."

EXP011 is Excalipoint's lead tri-specific T-cell engager from its proprietary co-stimulatory EXCOPIA Platform (formerly known as TOPABody) designed to selectively target DLL3, a tumor-specific antigen highly expressed in SCLC and neuroendocrine tumors, while engaging CD3 and 4-1BB to achieve potent, controlled and synergistic T-cell activation and anti-tumor activity.

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) is a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

About Excalipoint Therapeutics

Excalipoint Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation innovative T-cell engager (TCE) therapies to address unmet medical needs globally. Centered on multiple proprietary TCE technology platforms, including EXCOPIA (co-stimulatory), EXiShield (immune shield) and EXPROMA (probody/masking), the company is committed to developing novel, next-generation T-cell based therapeutics with greater differentiation and stronger clinical potential to overcome treatment barriers of existing therapies. With six pipeline programs across oncology and immunology, its lead candidate EXP011 is in Phase 1/2 trials for solid tumors. For more information, visit www.excalipoint.com.

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