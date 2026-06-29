PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - up 162% at $7.75
- Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) - up 125% at $12.42
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)- up 23% at $28.51
- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)- up 19% at $160.00
- Moolec Science SA (MLEC)- up 14% at $8.66
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) - up 13% at $20.25
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)- up 13% at $3.79
- AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS)- up 12% at $2.29
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV) - up 10% at $3.60
- Braiin Limited (BRAI)- up 6% at $6.12
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR)- down 20% at $2.90
- Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) - down 19% at $3.30
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)- down 16% at $3.36
- Triller Group Inc. (ILLR)- down 15% at $3.77
- FreeCast, Inc. (CAST)- down 14% at $6.55
- Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO)- down 11% at $3.43
- StablecoinX Inc. (USDE)- down 10% at $3.33
- Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)- down 9% at $3.95
- Rubico Inc. (RUBI) - down 8% at $6.08
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)- down 7% at $2.04
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