DJ Infracore SA launches IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange at a fixed price of CHF 54.00 per share

Infracore SA / Key word(s): IPO Infracore SA launches IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange at a fixed price of CHF 54.00 per share 2026-06-30 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. This press release contains information about Medical Properties Trust Inc. ("MPT"). Any information relating to MPT herein is derived solely from MPT's public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors should refer exclusively to such SEC filings for information concerning MPT. MPT has not (a) participated in the preparation of this press release or (b) endorsed the views expressed herein. MPT HAS NOT ENDORSED THE VIEWS EXPRESSED HEREIN OR PROVIDED ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY (EXPRESS OR IMPLIED) AS TO THE ACCURACY OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN. NOTHING IN THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL CONSTITUTE OR BE INTERPRETED AS AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE MPT'S SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. Press release Fribourg, 30 June 2026 Infracore SA launches IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange at a fixed price of CHF 54.00 per share Infracore SA ("Infracore" or the "Company"), a Swiss real estate company specialized in hospital and healthcare infrastructure, today announces the launch of its initial public offering ("IPO") on SIX Swiss Exchange, the publication of the prospectus and the start of the bookbuilding process. The IPO comprises up to 5,643,517 offered shares at an offer price of CHF 54.00 per share and consists of 3,703,703 newly issued shares and up to 1,939,814 existing shares, of which up to 1,203,703 existing shares in case of the exercise of a pre-agreed upsize option and up to 736,111 existing shares as over-allotment shares in connection with an over-allotment option, from the Company's largest shareholder, MPT Switzerland Holdings S.à r.l ("MPT"), a subsidiary of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. The offer price for the offered shares has been fixed at CHF 54.00 per share. This corresponds to an expected total market capitalization of approximately CHF 826 million after the IPO (assuming full placement of the newly issued shares offered and based on the capital structure forecast by Infracore). The offer price reflects a discount of around 5% to the net asset value (NAV) as of the end of Q1 2026, adjusted for deferred taxes and after 2025 dividend distribution. Infracore intends to raise gross proceeds of approximately CHF 200 million through the issuance of the new shares. The Company plans to use the primary proceeds mainly to finance its sale-and-leaseback pipeline, to finance its development pipeline and to establish a capital structure that supports its growth strategy, as well as to repay shareholder loans of approximately CHF 55.2 million. In addition, the potential sale of existing shares by MPT, including the shares made available for the over-allotment option, will increase the free float and is intended to improve the liquidity in the trading of Infracore shares. Infracore has received cornerstone commitments at the offer price from the following investors to purchase shares in the IPO in return for guaranteed allocations in a total amount of between CHF 75 and 80 million: Cohen & Steers UK Limited, on behalf of funds and accounts managed by it, for a total amount of CHF 40 or 35 million, depending on the level of free float following completion of the offering, and Swiss Finance & Property Group AG, on behalf of certain funds and accounts including RoPAS (CH) Institutional Fund - Real Estate Securities, for a total amount of CHF 40 million. Both cornerstone commitments are subject to certain conditions that are disclosed in the prospectus prepared in the context of the IPO. The current main shareholders MPT and AEVIS VICTORIA SA ("AEVIS") will remain significant shareholders of Infracore after the IPO. AEVIS intends to retain its entire shareholding in Infracore and to support the Company in its next phase of development. To increase the free float, MPT expects to dispose part of its existing stake in the course of the IPO in case of the exercise of a pre-agreed upsize option and will also make available the shares required for the over-allotment option from its holdings. Infracore owns and develops a unique portfolio of hospital properties in Switzerland. The Company holds high-quality properties and benefits from high visibility as well as a differentiated positioning in a sector characterised by long-term structural demand. The first trading day of Infracore shares on SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be on or around 9 July 2026. Following its IPO, Infracore is expected to be included in the Swiss Performance Index ("SPI"), the SPI Extra, and the real estate index SXI Real Estate Shares Broad (REAL) on the second trading day. Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore, says: "With the launch of the IPO announced today, we are opening a new chapter for Infracore. As a specialized owner and developer of hospital properties in Switzerland, we have a strong market position in an environment characterised by stable, long-term demand. The listing will increase our visibility, strengthen our financial flexibility and enable us to further develop our portfolio in a targeted manner. We look forward to driving our growth strategy together with our existing and new shareholders." Antoine Hubert, Chairman of AEVIS, comments: "Infracore's intention to go public is an important step in the further development of AEVIS into an investment company with strategic, transparent and value-creating participations. The planned listing of Infracore will significantly increase the visibility of this investment and contribute to a better assessment of the intrinsic value of AEVIS. We consider Infracore to be a long-term strategic investment and will continue to support the Company in its next phase of development." Offer structure The offering comprises a total of up to 5,643,517 shares and consists of: . 3,703,703 new shares, which Infracore will issue against cash contribution in the course of an ordinary capital increase; and . up to 1,939,814 existing shares from MPT, of which up to 1,203,703 existing shares in case of the exercise of a pre-agreed upsize option and up to 736,111 existing shares as over-allotment shares in connection with an over-allotment option. In connection with the offering, the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners may, for stabilization purposes, effect an over-allotment of up to 736,111 existing shares (over-allotment shares) provided by MPT. The over-allotment option may be exercised in whole or in part within a period of 30 calendar days after the first trading day. Based on the offer price of CHF 54.00 per share, a free float of approximately 32.1% is expected upon completion of the offering (assuming the exercise of the upsize option but without exercise of the over-allotment option). AEVIS and MPT are expected to hold approximately 22.6% and 45.3% of the shares, respectively, on a pro forma basis after the IPO (down from pre-offering ownership of 30% and 70%). In case of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the free float will increase accordingly up to a maximum of approximately 36.9% and MPT's pro forma ownership will approximate 40.5%. Further offer information The prospectus is expected to be published on 30 June 2026. The offer period is expected to begin on 30 June 2026 and is expected to end on 7 July 2026. The final offer size is expected to be determined on 7 July 2026. The listing in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies of SIX Swiss Exchange as well as the commencement of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange are planned for 9 July 2026. The acceptance period is expected to end at 12:00 noon (CEST) for retail, private banking orders and institutional investors on the last day of the offer period. Citi and Zürcher Kantonalbank have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners of the IPO ("JGCs"). Baader Bank is acting as Joint Bookrunner, Swiss Finance & Property AG as Co-Manager and Octavian as Selling Agent. In connection with the IPO, the Company, MPT, AEVIS and the JGCs have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days from the first day of trading. Each lock-up undertaking is subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the JGCs. For the duration of the lock-up, i.e. until 5 January 2027, AEVIS and MPT will thus form a group of shareholders for purposes of the Swiss disclosure rules and regulations. Portfolio of high-quality hospital properties with stable earnings Founded in 1997, Infracore is Switzerland's leading specialist in healthcare real estate. It owns, develops and manages a portfolio valued at approximately CHF 1.4 billion, comprising 47 high quality properties across 19 prime locations in Switzerland, with a gross yield annuity of over 5.5% and a net yield annuity after capex of 4.5% in the financial year 2025. Infracore generates recurring and stable rental income from its portfolio, which amounted to CHF 66.1 million for the financial year 2025. The portfolio is geographically diversified, with the largest exposure to the Cantons of Vaud, Zurich, Geneva and Ticino. Robust business model focused on long-term cash flows Infracore generates the majority of its earnings from long-term lease agreements with established healthcare service providers. The Company aims for an attractive dividend policy that should allow shareholders to participate in the stable, recurring cash flows expected. For the financial year 2026, Infracore, according to its own planning, expects a dividend payment of CHF 45 million, which corresponds to a dividend yield of around 5.4% based on the offer price. Key IPO information and indicative IPO timetable Listing SIX Swiss Exchange (Standard for Real Estate Companies) Ticker symbol INFRAC Swiss security number 1986768 ISIN CH0019867685 Offer price CHF 54.00 per share (fixed price) Offering of up to 5,643,517 shares (3,703,703 new shares and up to 1,203,703 existing Offered shares shares provided by MPT in case of the exercise of the upsize option as well as an over-allotment option of up to 736,111 existing shares provided by MPT) Indicative IPO timetable Start of offer period 30 June 2026 End of offer period for retail, private banking and 7 July 2026 institutional orders Determination of final offer 7 July 2026 size Announcement of final offer size 8 July 2026 First trading day 9 July 2026 Book-entry / delivery of offered shares against payment of the 10 July 2026 offer price Last day to exercise the over-allotment option 7 August 2026

For more information: Media and IR contact c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich Alexandre Müller, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13

About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is a Swiss healthcare real estate company that owns, develops and manages hospital and clinic properties under long-term leases. Headquartered in Fribourg, the Group's portfolio comprises 47 properties across 19 prime locations in Switzerland, totaling 221,157 square meters and a market value of CHF 1.41 billion. The assets are almost fully let under long-duration, inflation-indexed leases, predominantly to entities of Swiss Medical Network. Infracore generates recurring income from its stabilized portfolio and pursues growth through campus optimizations, extensions and selective developments, supported by a pipeline of 42,053 square meters development potential. Infracore is jointly controlled by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and AEVIS VICTORIA SA. www.infracore.ch

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 378 facilities and approximately 38,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across three continents as of March 31, 2026. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations, and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. www.mpt.com

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30.0%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com

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THIS PUBLICATION MAY CONTAIN SPECIFIC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, E.G. STATEMENTS INCLUDING TERMS LIKE "BELIEVE", "ASSUME", "EXPECT", "FORECAST", "PROJECT", "MAY", "COULD", "MIGHT", "WILL" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS WHICH MAY RESULT IN A SUBSTANTIAL DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THE ACTUAL RESULTS, FINANCIAL SITUATION, DEVELOPMENT OR PERFORMANCE OF INFRACORE AND THOSE EXPLICITLY OR IMPLICITLY PRESUMED IN THESE STATEMENTS. AGAINST THE BACKGROUND OF THESE UNCERTAINTIES, READERS SHOULD NOT RELY ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INFRACORE ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY TO UPDATE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR TO ADAPT THEM TO FUTURE EVENTS OR DEVELOPMENTS. EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAW, INFRACORE HAS NO INTENTION OR OBLIGATION TO UPDATE, KEEP UPDATED OR REVISE THIS PUBLICATION OR ANY PARTS THEREOF FOLLOWING THE DATE HEREOF.

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Language: English Company: Infracore SA Rue Georges-Jordil 4 1700 Fribourg Switzerland Phone: +41 26 350 02 10 E-mail: investor@infracore.ch Internet: www.infracore.ch ISIN: CH0467966XXX EQS News ID: 2356364 End of News EQS News Service =------------

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June 30, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)