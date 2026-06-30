

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies extended losses in the past 24 hours amidst the U.S. Dollar's recent strength that dampened appetite for risk assets including cryptocurrencies. Lingering concerns about rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment.



Uncertainty also prevailed as markets tried to gauge the full import of the Bitcoin sale plan announced by Strategy Inc. on Monday. Bitcoin traded between $60,682 and $58,926 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased a little less than a percent during the same period.



Also in the crypto market's spotlight are the JOLTs data release scheduled for Tuesday morning, comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on Wednesday morning as well as the release of monthly non-farm payrolls data on Thursday morning.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of six currencies is currently at 101.36 versus 101.11 a day earlier. The uptick in the Dollar Index comes amidst a slide in the Japanese yen which has a weight of 13.6 percent in the index. The yen's slide against the dollar is attributed primarily to the widening interest rate divergence between the U.S. and Japan.



While crude oil prices are trading with mild gains, the yellow metal is trading with mild losses. Though ten-year bond yields eased across major markets, it has surged more than 2 percent in Japan.



Meanwhile markets digested the new Digital Credit Capital Framework announced by Bitcoin champion Strategy Inc that is designed to strengthen the company's preferred securities, enhance liquidity, preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure, as well as support long-term value creation for shareholders. Market sentiment has been rattled as the company's Bitcoin monetization program marks a major departure from the oft-stated strategy of holding on to Bitcoin.



Crypto market sentiment as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains steady at 17, in the extreme fear territory. It was at 20 (Fear) a week ago and 35 (Fear) a month ago.



More than 35 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas only 19 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



With prices declining, aggregate crypto market capitalization has decreased a little less than 1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.05 trillion. The decline in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 44-percent jump in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.4 percent lower at $59,234.82. The current price is around 53 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost almost 5 percent in the past week and is still saddled with losses of more than 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $231 million on Monday from $444 million on Friday and $692 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $300 million.



Bitcoin has slipped one notch to the 17th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is now positioned between 16th ranked SK Hynix and 18th ranked Eli Lilly. Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency ranked within the top 100 in the above-mentioned global ranking.



Ethereum (ETH) however rallied 0.29 percent overnight as it traded at $1,581.63. The leading alternate coin is trading 68 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,633.65 and $1,556.10.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $30 million on Monday from $13 million on Friday. The outflows are contributed mainly by iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB).



4th ranked BNB (BNB) dropped 0.81 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $548.66. BNB is trading 60 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 1.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.04, around 73 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.46 percent overnight to $73.49. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall shed 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3175. The trading price is 28 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 3.1 percent overnight, to trade at $65.40, around 15 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 0.68 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0723. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



57th ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 12 percent.



68th ranked Ethena (ENA) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 8.7 percent.



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