Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated March 3, 2026, the Dirección de Minería de la Provincia de Mendoza (the "Mendoza Mining Ministry") has approved the transfer and registration of 100% interest in the El Salado and La Quimera properties (collectively, the "Properties"), comprising 9,980 hectares in Mendoza, Argentina, to Argentina Metals S.A.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Transaction").

"The approval by the Mendoza Mining Ministry of the transfer of the El Salado and La Quimera properties marks an important milestone for Argentina Metals," said Raymond D. Harari, CEO of VLLC. "This approval completes the acquisition process and secures our 100% interest in these highly prospective copper exploration assets. The Properties add significant scale to our land position in Mendoza and strengthen our presence in one of Argentina's most important emerging copper regions. We appreciate the support and diligence of the Mendoza Mining Ministry throughout this process and look forward to advancing exploration activities in collaboration with provincial authorities and local communities."

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, VLLC has made the final payment to the vendors of the Properties in the amount of CAD$195,000 in cash and issued 450,000 common shares of VLLC (the "Vendors' Shares"). The Vendors' Shares are subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws as well as contractual trading restrictions until February 25, 2027.

VLLC also announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it will issue 225,000 common shares of VLLC (the "Finder's Shares") to an arm's length finder in connection with the Transaction. The Finder's Shares represent a finder's fee equal to CAD$54,000 based on a per share price of CAD$0.24. The Finder's Shares are subject to contractual trading restrictions until June 30, 2027 as well as a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

As of the date hereof, including the issuance of the Vendors' Shares and Finder's Shares, VLLC has 72,248,343 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the issuance of the Finder's Shares and the receipt of TSXV acceptance therefor; the Company's exploration plans and activities on the Properties; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; and the Company's business objectives and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to obtaining regulatory approvals, exploration results and general capital markets conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303397

Source: Argentina Metals Corp.