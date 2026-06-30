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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Agrees Deal to Launch Digital Rehabilitation Across Major UK Healthcare Provider's National Network

The deal entails enterprise-wide standardisation across 37 clinical sites and approximately 400 practitioner licences nationwide. Approximately £77,000 in annual recurring subscription revenue, representing an initial deployment with expansion potential as the network grows.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK) today announced an agreement generating approximately £77,000 in annual recurring revenue, standardising digital rehabilitation across 37 clinical sites and approximately 400 practitioner licences for one of the UK's largest independent healthcare providers, with expansion potential as the network grows.

Highlights:

  • Approximately £77,000 in annual recurring revenue, with expansion potential

  • 37 clinical sites and approximately 400 practitioner licences nationwide

  • An existing ecosystem customer now standardising exclusively on Physitrack across its physiotherapy network

  • Controlled implementation expected to commence from H2 2026

The customer, a nationwide independent operator of physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, previously used products within the Physitrack ecosystem and has now consolidated exclusively on Physitrack, covering exercise prescription, patient engagement, outcomes tracking, and a branded iOS, Android, and web application.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack plc, commented: "This deal shows our strategy in execution, creating a long-term expansion from an existing relationship. This in turn creates recurring, embedded revenue that leaves lasting value for our shareholders."

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.
Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack Agrees Deal to Launch Digital Rehabilitation Across Major UK Healthcare Provider's National Network

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-agrees-deal-to-launch-digital-rehabilitation-across-ma-1184615

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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