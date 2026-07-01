Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

01 July 2026

SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.

Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sunbelt Rentals Holding, Inc. (the " Company") announces changes in the interests of persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company as listed below in the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company arising from grants of restricted stock units and performance stock units by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Brendan Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) 0 47,885 0 71,827 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 119,712 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alex Pease 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) 0 14,467 0 21,701 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 36,168 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lynne Fuller-Andrews 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) 0 6,783 0 10,175 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 16,958 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Washburn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, General Tool b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) 0 7,615 0 11,422 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 19,037 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kyle Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Specialty b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) 0 7,615 0 11,422 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 19,037 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Brad Lull 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) a. 0 7,615 b. 0 11,422 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 19,037 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Barbara Clark 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction a. Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company. b. Represents performance stock units ("PSUs") granted by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) 0 4,742 0 4,742 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume 0 9,484 e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2026 25 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Contact: Gerald Clanton - +1 (803) 879-3679