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WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 17:29
64,00 Euro
-2,44 % -1,60
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,8065,4009:47
65,2065,6009:10
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Current Report on Form 8-K

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Current Report on Form 8-K

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

01 July 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. files Current Report on Form 8-K

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) (the "Company") filed on June 30, 2026, a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") reporting that the Board of Directors (the "Board") has, effective August 1, 2026, increased the size of the Board from eight to nine directors, elected Ms. Cynthia T. Jamison to fill the resulting vacancy, and appointed Ms. Jamison to the Audit Committee of the Board.

A copy of the Press Release also announcing these matters is filed as an exhibit to the Form 8-K and is available for download on the Company's investor relations website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com.

The Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com/filings/sec-filings.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Lynne Fuller-Andrews, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.